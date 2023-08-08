Edgeworth vs Western United Prediction and Betting Tips | August 9, 2023 

Edgeworth face Western United in the Round of 16 of the Australia Cup on Wednesday (August 9).

The hosts are coming off a 1-1 home draw with Adamstown Rosebud in the Australian NPL Northern NSW. The draw left them in sixth place in the standings.

Western, meanwhile, have not been in action since a 2-1 win at Perth Glory in their final Australia A League game last season in April. Benjamin Garuccio and Noah Botic scored either side of Keegan Jelacic's strike to inspire the win.

Edgeworth vs Western United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

There have been goals scored in both halves in six of Edgeworth's last seven games.

Four of Western's last five games have produced at least three goals.

Western have scored at least twice in four of their last six away games across competitions.

Edgeworth have lost one of their last eight home games.

There have been at least two goals scored in the first half in four of Western's last five games.

Edgeworth vs Western United Prediction

Western will kick off their new campaign as they seek glory in the Cup. John Aloisi's side enter the game as heavy favourites despite having not been in competitive action for over three months.

Edgeworth, for their part, have an edge, as they have been busy over the last few months, but that could count for little against a significantly superior opposition. They have also not shown any form of consistency, and their form does not suggest that they could register an upset.

There's a huge gulf in quality between the two sides, and barring an unlikely upset, there should only be one winner. Expect Western to claim a comfortable win in a high-scoring game.

Prediction: Edgeworth 1-4 Western

Edgeworth vs Western United Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Western to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of Western's last five games have produced at least three goals.)

Tip 4 - First half to produce over 1.5 goals (There have been at least two goals scored in the first half in four of Western's last five games.)

Tip 5 - Western to win both halves