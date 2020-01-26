Edinson Cavani rejects Manchester United for one reason and more: EPL transfer news roundup, 26th January 2020

Mourinho frustrated with Eriksen's unreolved move to Inter

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho has expressed his frustration regarding the issue surrounding Christian Eriksen. The Dane has been linked with a move to Inter but a deal hasn’t been reached yet, which is something that is bothering Mourinho.

The Portuguese stated that the deal should not have been unresolved by now while also suggesting that it is Inter’s fault that there has not been a conclusion to this deal as of yet. He said,

"You can read what you want to read [into Eriksen being left out] - I just want to say that this situation shouldn't happen on the 25th of January."

"And it is not Tottenham's fault that on the 25th of January we are in the situation.

"The only thing I can say is Eriksen, since I arrived, he is behaving in a very, very professional way, with me and the team.

"Tottenham is the last one to blame for this situation, but to be on the 25th of January in a situation like this is not nice."

Cavani rejects United

Edinson Cavani has rejected the chance to join Manchester United as he is only willing to sign for Atletico Madrid, according to Foot Mercato. Atleti are expecting the Uruguayan to put pressure on Paris Saint-Germain to force a move to the Wanda Metropolitano, leaving United in further quandary.

Mari close to Arsenal

According to a report from ESPN, Pablo Mari is close to joining Arsenal. The defender flew to London on Friday and is expected to complete his move to the Londoners after completing his medical.

