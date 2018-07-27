Education Nurtures aspiring Footballers- An AON-CRY initiative

Making a change

Soccer knows no caste, religion, age or money but it continues to unite people. The legacy of this game echoes across the world as its simplicity essays stories of inspiration and faith. AON-CRY Soccer forms the genesis of hope and this year is no different.

This year’s team from The Vysarpadi Children’s Empowerment Project sets an example of how soccer can bring about a positive impact on the life of a child. All the players were once under the risk of quitting education until the game of soccer intervened and motivated them to continue education alongside playing the sport.

Vysarpadi- A Story of Change

Vyasarpadis the oldest and largest slum in Chennai with over 1.5 lakh people who call it home. Inadequate potable drinking water, drainage facilities, latrines, roads, insufficient housing and government schools, are just a glimpse of the problem this place experiences.

This leads to over 78% of the families working in unorganized sectors. Caught in debt traps coupled with the push from money lenders’, children are often compelled to work and support their family.

Children are at the core of CRY’s existence. Fortifying the fight are our projects that delve into the lives of children and gives them centre stage.

One such project, the Vyasarpadi Children’s Empowerment Project working with the children from Vyasarpadi– the largest slum in Chennai had an ambitious idea to address child rights issues bringing to life ‘Soccer for Child Rights’.

Heralding a change, CRY along with Vyasarpadi Children Empowerment Project started its sports pilgrimage with a humble beginning. The event saw the confluence of two strata from the society as employees from corporate participated to play against the players of Vyasarpadi, all for the cause of children.

The Team with a difference

Each and every player from the present team has a story to tell.

Dilipan is the second child in his family. His father is no more and his mother is a roadside vendor. He was a drop out in 5th & got identified by Thangaraj, from the Vyasarpadi Children’s Empowerment Project who brought him into football & enrolled reintroduced him into school in the 6th standard. Much like in life he plays for the forward position. Dilipan’s skills have him enrolled with the Chennayin FC.

C Thiygaraja the second child among the 5 children in the family dropped out of school in the 8th standard because he had to support the family after his father’s death. He has defended his family in dire times and currently, he plays in the same position and is the captain of the Vyasarpadi Children Empowerment Project team.

Gokul Prasath is the younger of the two children in his family. He has completed 12th and currently working in a private company as a clerk. He is the goalkeeper of the Vyasarpadi Children Empowerment Project team another example of an individual who flourished during his stint with football.

Kannan Deva dropped out of school in 6th standard. He was identified and brought into sports. His father was an autorickshaw driver who found it difficult to manage the family expenses forcing Kannan to quit education. Today he is pursuing a degree course and also plays as a defender in the Vyasarpadi Children Empowerment Project team.

Uma Shankar is the older child in the family with a younger sister. He dropped out in 6th to support his family but was motivated & re-enrolled back into school. He currently is in contract with Gamsa Football Academy who is sponsoring his studies, football coaching & is aiming to take him to Indian Soccer League. He plays in the midfield for Vyasarpadi Children Empowerment Project Team.

These players have created a culture that shall stay on and keep inspiring students to continue both education and sport.

