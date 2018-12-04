×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

EFL Championship 2018-19: The make or break period is here

Alex Beever
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
15   //    04 Dec 2018, 01:19 IST

Derby County v Swansea City - Sky Bet Championship
Derby County v Swansea City - Sky Bet Championship

Coming up to the festive period, the Sky Bet Championship has so far been nothing short of thrilling. With a mix of styles ranging from Marcelo Bielsa's fast-paced attacking football to Tony Pulis' organised and structured approach, this season is fast becoming one of the most competitive and exciting campaigns to date. The beauty of the Championship has always been its competitiveness and the way that no team can run away with the league, no more highlighted than in the current season where four out of the top seven teams sit joint on 34 points, with only goal difference to separate them.

However, the busy Christmas period has always been the make or break for many teams in the past, where we begin to see more of a true representation of how the league table may look come the end of the season. With teams such as Aston Villa putting together a great run of form heading into the tight schedule it is likely that one of the favourites to end the period with a large rise up the table could be the team in claret and blue. Dean Smith's rejuvenated Villa side are currently enjoying a terrific run of performances, with eye-catching results such as a 5-5 draw with high-flying promotion contenders Nottingham Forest and 3-0 away victories over Derby County and Middlesbrough it is clear that they are looking to send a message to their rivals after a disappointing start to the campaign.

Furthermore, with Derby unbeaten in December since 2014 and top teams like Leeds United and Norwich also enjoying brilliant spells of results, it is certain to be a festive period to look out for.

On the opposite side of the table, Ipswich Town will be looking to dig in and take advantage of the tired legs among other squads by picking up some much-needed points to help boost their survival bid. With newly-appointed Rickie Lambert now in charge, the championship experience he brings with him could be the key to success as the tractor boys attempt to bridge the current seven-point gap and claw themselves out of the drop zone. In addition, Millwall will be looking for a reaction to their poor start as they attempt to pull together another impressive run identical to last season that could propel them back up the league table.

One thing for certain is that the period between December and the new year will be nothing short of dramatic. With a large number of teams all capable of pulling together an inspiring run of results, consistency and the ability to grind out results will be the key factor in the rise or fall of many Championship teams hoping to be one of three lucky sides that land the jackpot of promotion to the Premier League.

Topics you might be interested in:
EFL Championship 2017/18 Leeds United Football Derby County
Alex Beever
CONTRIBUTOR
EFL Championship 2018-19: The story so far
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Derby County beat Manchester United in...
RELATED STORY
EFL Cup 2018/19: 4 reasons why Derby County could upset...
RELATED STORY
Carabao Cup 2018-19, Chelsea 3-2 Derby County: 5 Talking...
RELATED STORY
Carabao Cup 2018-19: Chelsea v Derby, Preview & Prediction
RELATED STORY
Carabao Cup 2018/19: Manchester United predicted XI...
RELATED STORY
Is it really the manager's fault at Manchester United?
RELATED STORY
7 Premier League legends who can become intriguing managers 
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Derby County stuns Manchester United
RELATED STORY
Man United 2(7) - 2(8) Derby County: 3 talking points
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us