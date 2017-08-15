EFL Championship: 5 Things we learned from the weekend's action

by Liam Flin Top 5 / Top 10 15 Aug 2017, 11:20 IST

Last weekend the Premier League may have returned with a bang, but that's not to say that there wasn't plenty of excitement to feast one's eyes on in the English football league.

As the second round of Championship fixtures unfolded, so too did a host of surprising results and intriguing match-ups; here's a look at five points in particular which were evident from this weekend's action...

Barnsley facing serious defensive concerns

Last weekend's 3-1 defeat away to Bristol City suggested that it could be a tricky season ahead for the Tykes, but there was the chance to rectify the early blunder when Ipswich Town visited Oakwell on Saturday.

As was the story last campaign however, Barnsley yet again came unstuck by virtue of some very shoddy defending.

The home side had taken the lead through the ever-reliable Tom Bradshaw but quickly allowed the Tractor Boys back into the match.

Town defender Knudsen was allowed far too much space on the left-hand flank to set up McGoldrick in the build up to the equalising goal, before a midfield error gifted the visitors a second. Williams was easily dispossessed through the centre before Waghorn burst away towards the Barnsley end and was once again able to find space and a clear sight of goal with ease, despite being surrounded by three Reds' defenders.

In 2016/17, it was only a decent return of 64 goals across the league campaign which ensured Barnsley wouldn't be caught up in a relegation dogfight, given that they conceded the fourth most goals in the division, more than both relegated Wigan and Blackburn.

If Paul Heckingbottom's boys are to stave off the drop this term, things need to tighten up at the back; conceding multiple goals against mediocre opposition will be deadly in the long run.