Carabao Cup 2018/19: 3 reasons why Arsenal won against Brentford

Arsenal v Brentford - Carabao Cup Third Round

Arsenal extended their winning run to 6 consecutive victories this season after a 3-1 win against Brentford F.C. in their opening fixture of the League Cup at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday, September 26.

✅ West Ham

✅ Cardiff

✅ Newcastle

✅ Vorskla

✅ Everton

✅ Brentford



Six in a row. Let's keep those Ws coming 😎 pic.twitter.com/WN6AOQ0lEV — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) September 26, 2018

A brace from Danny Welbeck in the first half of the encounter, followed by a goal from Alexandre Lacazette in injury time saw the Gunners through against an inspired Brentford attack.

"We played against them in pre-season and lost 2-1. This is a good team with good players – good offensively and very sound tactically. With every free-kick, they had a lot of chances to try different things. They could impose their ideas on the pitch. Our first half was very good because our pressing was very good. I am very happy for Welbeck. He gives us his quality and commitment every day. I think he is helping the team and we want this."

Unai Emery, Arsenal head coach

An exceptional free-kick from Alan Judge saw Brentford pull one back in the 58th minute, but Lacazette's strike killed the tie for the North London side. The Championship side pulled off an impressive performance nonetheless, especially after they managed to shake off their nerves after the first half.

"Obviously, Arsenal are a very good team full of quality players and they put out a strong team tonight. I thought we put up a good fight in the second half, but ultimately they just had more quality than us."

Dean Smith, Brentford head coach

Listed below are three reasons why Arsenal won against Brentford –

#3 Firepower in attack

Arsenal put out a strong side against Brentford in their third-round League Cup tie on Wednesday

While many teams prefer to let their youngsters take charge in such competitions, Emery's approach to the same is quite different.

While the Spaniard did make many changes to the side that won against Everton on Sunday, the team he dished out was quite strong, with a steady mix of youth and experience. The Gunners' attack boasted of the likes of Alex Iwobi, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, and Danny Welbeck, with 18-year-old Emile Smith Rowe handed his maiden start at Number 10.

Welbeck's inclusion in the XI paid dividends almost immediately, as the English forward notched up his first goal of the night within the first six minutes. Iwobi looked threatening on the left flank, while Mkhitaryan proved to be the creative linchpin of the side going forward.

