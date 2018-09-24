Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

EFL Cup 2018/19: 4 reasons why Derby County could upset Manchester United

Scott Newman
SENIOR ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
334   //    24 Sep 2018, 18:07 IST

Can Derby pull off an EFL Cup upset over Manchester United this week?
Can Derby pull off an EFL Cup upset over Manchester United this week?

The EFL Cup returns this week as the third round begins, which means the 7 Premier League clubs involved in European competition will enter England’s secondary cup competition for the first time this season. There are plenty of interesting ties ahead of us, but one of the most fascinating sees Manchester United take on Derby County at Old Trafford.

United will naturally go into the game as big favourites, as they would against any side from the Championship, but Frank Lampard’s Rams will be gunning to pull off the upset in this clash, and there are a number of reasons why they could actually do it. Here are 4 of them.

#1: Things still aren’t rosy at United

Burnley FC v Manchester United - Premier League
There still seem to be issues between Jose Mourinho and some of his players - including Paul Pogba

The talk of Jose Mourinho failing to make it to Christmas without being fired seems to have quietened after United’s recent wins over Burnley, Watford and Young Boys, but the 1-1 draw with Wolves at the weekend has suddenly brought the cracks in United’s foundations back to the forefront again.

That game was a perfect display of a lot of what’s seemingly wrong with United at the minute – Wolves out-fought them for the majority of the game and despite giving up 65% of possession, the Midlanders had more shots on target than the Red Devils. And worryingly, after the game Mourinho once again criticised his players, questioning their attitude and heart.

This has now been followed by an apparent attack on Mourinho’s negative tactics by star midfielder Paul Pogba – something which surely will not go unchallenged by the Portuguese boss. Throw in the issues surrounding Alexis Sanchez’s total failure to live up to his price tag – and wage packet – and it’s clear that major problems still exist at Old Trafford.

That means that they’re ripe for an upset at the hands of Derby – especially in a secondary competition like the EFL Cup.

1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Manchester United Derby County Frank Lampard Paul Pogba Jose Mourinho
Scott Newman
SENIOR ANALYST
UK based, big follower of football and MMA. Tottenham and England fan for life!
Carabao Cup 2018/19: Manchester United predicted XI...
RELATED STORY
20 transfers that were hijacked by clubs: Part 2
RELATED STORY
Frank Lampard names the Chelsea player he desperately...
RELATED STORY
One to watch: Will Hughes
RELATED STORY
Zlatan Ibrahimovic to Manchester United – 5 reasons why...
RELATED STORY
World Cup winner rejects Manchester United, Pogba makes...
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Mourinho needs to leave Manchester United
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons Why Manchester United Will Win Against Watford...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Manchester United won't win the Premier...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Manchester United can win the Premier...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us