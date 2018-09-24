EFL Cup 2018/19: 4 reasons why Derby County could upset Manchester United

Can Derby pull off an EFL Cup upset over Manchester United this week?

The EFL Cup returns this week as the third round begins, which means the 7 Premier League clubs involved in European competition will enter England’s secondary cup competition for the first time this season. There are plenty of interesting ties ahead of us, but one of the most fascinating sees Manchester United take on Derby County at Old Trafford.

United will naturally go into the game as big favourites, as they would against any side from the Championship, but Frank Lampard’s Rams will be gunning to pull off the upset in this clash, and there are a number of reasons why they could actually do it. Here are 4 of them.

#1: Things still aren’t rosy at United

There still seem to be issues between Jose Mourinho and some of his players - including Paul Pogba

The talk of Jose Mourinho failing to make it to Christmas without being fired seems to have quietened after United’s recent wins over Burnley, Watford and Young Boys, but the 1-1 draw with Wolves at the weekend has suddenly brought the cracks in United’s foundations back to the forefront again.

That game was a perfect display of a lot of what’s seemingly wrong with United at the minute – Wolves out-fought them for the majority of the game and despite giving up 65% of possession, the Midlanders had more shots on target than the Red Devils. And worryingly, after the game Mourinho once again criticised his players, questioning their attitude and heart.

This has now been followed by an apparent attack on Mourinho’s negative tactics by star midfielder Paul Pogba – something which surely will not go unchallenged by the Portuguese boss. Throw in the issues surrounding Alexis Sanchez’s total failure to live up to his price tag – and wage packet – and it’s clear that major problems still exist at Old Trafford.

That means that they’re ripe for an upset at the hands of Derby – especially in a secondary competition like the EFL Cup.

