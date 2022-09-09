EFL release statement on matches with Premier League clubs almost certain about games being postponed after Queen Elizabeth's death - Reports

Premier League clubs are expecting their fixtures this weekend to be postponed following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, September 8.

According to The Mail, Premier League officials have held talks with government executives to discuss whether football could go ahead in the coming days.

All major sporting events in the UK on Friday, 9 September, have been postponed, including a Championship game between Burnley and Norwich City.

Premier League @premierleague The Premier League is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Her Majesty The Queen, Elizabeth II. Our thoughts and condolences are with The Royal Family and everyone around the world mourning the loss of Her Majesty. The Premier League is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Her Majesty The Queen, Elizabeth II. Our thoughts and condolences are with The Royal Family and everyone around the world mourning the loss of Her Majesty. https://t.co/UlaLXEOdke

The rest of the football pyramid is now expected to follow suit, which would mean no Premier League fixtures this weekend. A decision is set to be made on Friday morning. With the FIFA World Cup coming up later this year, a full round of cancelations could cause a fixture backlog.

The Champions League looks set to continue next week, with Manchester United and West Ham both hosting Europa League encounters on Thursday evening.

A few hours after the Queen's passing, the EFL said in a statement:

"As a mark of respect, following the passing of Her Majesty, The Queen Elizabeth II earlier today, the EFL has confirmed that its fixtures scheduled for tomorrow evening (Friday 9 September) – Burnley v Norwich City and Tranmere Rovers v Stockport County - have been postponed.

"A determination regarding the remainder of this weekend’s scheduled fixtures will be made following a review of the official mourning guidance, in addition to further consultation with DCMS and other sports on Friday morning."

EFL @EFL



Our collective thoughts are with the Royal Family at this difficult time. The Royal Family @RoyalFamily The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.



The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow. The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow. https://t.co/VfxpXro22W The EFL and its Clubs are truly saddened to learn of the passing of Her Majesty the Queen Elizabeth II, at the age of 96.Our collective thoughts are with the Royal Family at this difficult time. twitter.com/RoyalFamily/st… The EFL and its Clubs are truly saddened to learn of the passing of Her Majesty the Queen Elizabeth II, at the age of 96.Our collective thoughts are with the Royal Family at this difficult time. twitter.com/RoyalFamily/st…

Premier League clubs pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

Following Buckingham Palace's announcement, all 20 Premier League clubs paid tribute to the monarch, who recently celebrated 70 years on the throne.

Manchester United, West Ham, and Hearts all participated in a minute's silence before their European clashes on Thursday night. The Red Devils released a statement which read:

"Manchester United shares the sorrow of the entire nation following the announcement from Buckingham Palace on the passing of Her Majesty, The Queen. The club recognises her immense contribution to public life, including sport, both here in the United Kingdom, across the Commonwealth, and around the world.

"Everyone connected with Manchester United joins the wider football family in sending our deepest condolences and heartfelt sympathy to The Royal Family. Following direction from the FA and UEFA, tonight’s UEFA Europa League fixture against Real Sociedad took place as planned at Old Trafford.

It added:

"A minute’s silence was held before kick-off which allowed the teams, match officials and everyone in attendance to pay their respects to Her Majesty, The Queen. Both teams wore black armbands and the flags at Old Trafford are at half-mast as a sign of our utmost respect."

Manchester United @ManUtd Manchester United shares the sorrow of the entire nation following the announcement from Buckingham Palace on the passing of Her Royal Highness The Queen Elizabeth II. Manchester United shares the sorrow of the entire nation following the announcement from Buckingham Palace on the passing of Her Royal Highness The Queen Elizabeth II. https://t.co/QwLRZ9z4yf

