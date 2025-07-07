Egnatia vs Breidablik Prediction and Betting Tips | July 8th 2025

Egnatia and Breidablik get underway in the UEFA Champions League qualifiers when they lock horns at the Egnatia Arena on Tuesday. Edlir Tetova’s men, who have failed to win their last six home matches since March, will be looking to end this dry spell and place one foot in the second round.

Engnatia clinched the 2024-25 Kategoria Superiore crown as they picked up 59 points from 36 games to finish first in the table before claiming an emphatic 4-0 victory over Vllaznia in the playoff final on May 21.

While Tetova’s side made it back-to-back league wins, they failed to defend their Albanian Cup title as they fell to a penalty-shootout defeat against Dinamo City in the final on May 1.

Egnatia head into Tuesday’s clash fresh off the back of two friendly victories, seeing off CSKA Sofia and Farul Constanta while scoring three goals and keeping two clean sheets.

Elsewhere, Breidablik were left red-faced last Thursday when they were held to a 2-2 draw by Afturelding after blowing a two-goal lead at the Fagverksvöllurinn Varmá Gervigras.

However, Halldor Arnason’s men have now gone five consecutive games without defeat in the Icelandic top flight, claiming two draws and three wins since a 4-1 loss against ÍA Akranes on May 29.

Breidablik have picked up 27 points from their 14 Besta deild matches so far to sit third in the league standings, three points off first-placed Vikingur.

Egnatia vs Breidablik Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first-ever meeting between Egnatia and Breidablik, and both sides will be looking to begin their rivalry on a positive note.

Egnatia are unbeaten in six of their last eight matches across all competitions, claiming four wins and two draws since April 19.

Breidablik are unbeaten in five of their most recent six away matches, picking up four wins and one draw since late April.

Egnatia have failed to win their last six home games across all competitions, losing twice and claiming four draws since a 2-0 victory over Dinamo City on March 5.

Egnatia vs Breidablik Prediction

Egnatia and Breidablik are evenly matched on paper and a close contest is expected at the Egnatia Arena on Tuesday.

While Breidablik have proven tough to beat on the road, we predict Tetova’s men will make the most of their home advantage.

Prediction: Egnatia 2-1 Breidablik

Egnatia vs Breidablik Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Egnatia to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in five of Breidablik’s last six matches)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - Yes (There have also been at least five bookings in eight of the visitors’ last nine outings)

