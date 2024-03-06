Egypt claim they are unable to communicate with Liverpool's Mohamed Salah as club-versus-country row escalates: Reports

According to Daily Mail, Egypt have been unable to contact Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah in a bizarre club vs. country row.

Egypt have an upcoming friendly in Abu Dhabi against New Zealand. The Reds requested the Pharaos not to include Salah in the squad amidst concerns over his fitness.

The talismanic attacker has played only a half against Brentford since sustaining a hamstring injury during the AFCON 2023 group stages. While Jurgen Klopp revealed that Salah is in contention to return for this weekend's potential title decider against Manchester City, they believe the attacker's minutes need to be managed carefully.

With Liverpool going neck-to-neck with Manchester City and Arsenal in a Premier League title race that could potentially go down to the wire, their stance is understandable. Egypt, though, included Salah in their squad for the upcoming friendly as the Pharaos believe they have the right to assess their captain's fitness.

Egypt want the national team's doctor Abu El-Ela to assess Salah's fitness. However, Ehab El Komy, a member of the Egyptian FA, has revealed that they haven't been able to communicate with Salah. He claimed (via Daily Mail):

"The Egyptian national team, led by Hossam Hassan and Ibrahim Hassan, could not communicate with Mohamed Salah so far. There hasn't been any meeting between the technical staff of Egypt and Mohamed Salah yet."

Salah has so far made 28 appearances across competitions for Liverpool this season, scoring 19 goals and providing 10 assists.

Paul Merson makes bold Mohamed Salah claim ahead of Liverpool vs. Manchester City

While Liverpool have a handful of attackers in their ranks, Mohamed Salah is undoubtedly the team's most dangerous player. Salah has the potential to find the back of the net consistently.

Paul Merson has now claimed that if Salah plays, Klopp's side can instill the fear factor in City and knick the win. Merson wrote for Sky Sports:

"He is one of the best players in the world and takes chances - Liverpool will get enough chances to win if Salah plays. He carries that fear factor too and will make Man City think. He's back in training and they'll nick the win with him."

Salah has faced Manchester City 20 times in his career, winning seven, drawing five, and losing eight games. He has scored 11 goals and provided six assists against the Cityzens.