Egypt U23 vs Argentina U23 prediction, preview, team news and more | Tokyo Olympics 2020 

Egypt U23 and Argentina U23 will trade tackles on matchday two of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 men's football tournament at the Sapporo dome.

Egypt come into the game on the back of a goalless draw with Spain. The Pharoahs showed grit and determination to hold out the Europeans in a game they were outplayed in.

Argentina U23 suffered a surprise 2-0 defeat to Australia U20 on Thursday. Lachlan Wales and Marco Tilio scored in each half to condemn the two-time Olympic gold medalists to defeat.

The South Americans will be looking to bounce back from that setback with a victory against Egypt U23. Anything other than a victory could be detrimental to their chances of progressing from Group C.

Egypt U23 vs Argentina U23 Head-to-Head

The two sides have not met at this stage and a victory in their maiden clash would be crucial to qualification hopes.

Egypt won their preparatory friendly against South Africa before their draw with Spain on matchday one. Argentina won all three of their warm-up friendlies before their loss to Australia on Thursday.

Egypt U23 form guide (including friendlies): D-W

Argentina U23 form guide (including friendlies): L-W-W-W

Egypt U23 vs Argentina U23 Team News

Egypt U23

There are no suspension or injury concerns for Egypt U23.

Injuries: none

Suspension: none

Argentina U23

Argentina were not clinical enough in their defeat to Australia and coach Fernando Batista might string some changes to his starting lineup.

However, defender Francisco Ortega will be suspended for the red card he received in the game.

Injuries: none

Suspension: Francisco Ortega

Egypt U23 vs Argentina U23 Predicted XI

Egypt U23 Predicted XI (4-4-2): Mohamed El Shenawy (GK); Osama Galai, Ahmed Hegazi, Mohamed Abdel Salam, Ahmed Ramadam; Nasser Maher, Karim Fouad, Akram Tawfik; Ramadan Sobhi, Taher Mohamed, Salah Mohsen

Argentina U23 Predicted XI (4-3-3): Jeremias Ledesma (GK); Nehuen Perez, Hernan De La Fuente, Facundo Medina, Marcelo Herrera; Fausto Vera, Santiago Colombatto, Carlos Valenzuela; Adolfo Gaich, Ezequiel Ponce, Alexis Mac Allister

Egypt U23 vs Argentina U23 Prediction

Argentina's loss to Australia was unexpected but the South American giants still have qualification in their hands.

Egypt were defensively astute against Spain and another stellar rearguard action is needed if they are to get anything against Argentina. However, La Albiceleste should do enough to get the job done.

Prediction: Egypt U23 0-2 Argentina U23

