Egypt vs Algeria Prediction and Betting Tips | October 16th 2023

Egypt will square off against Algeria at the Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, in an international friendly on Monday.

Egypt and Algeria both finished atop their 2023 AFCON qualifying group tables and have booked their places in the competition that will take place in Ivory Coast in January.

In their previous outing, Egypt played Zambia in a friendly on Thursday at the same venue, recording a 1-0 win. Hamdi Fathi bagged a late winner in that match, scoring in the fourth minute of injury time.

Algeria, meanwhile, played a friendly at the Stade Mohamed-Hamlaoui on Friday and recorded a comfortable 5-1 home win over Cape Verde. Mohamed Amoura opened the scoring in the 12th minute while Houssem Aouar bagged a two-minute break just before the halftime whistle.

Ramiz Zerrouki and Islam Slimani added goals in the second half after Bebe pulled one back for Cape Verde in the 55th minute.

Egypt vs Algeria Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two North African rivals have locked horns 24 times in all competitions. Algeria have the upper hand in the head-to-head record, with a 10-7 lead in wins and seven games ending in draws.

Egypt are unbeaten in their last two meetings against their Western rivals, with their last meeting in the FIFA Arab Cup in 2021 ending in a 1-1 draw. They will meet for the first time in a friendly since 1997.

Three of the last four meetings between them have produced under 2.5 goals.

Algeria are unbeaten in their last seven games in all competitions, recording five wins. Four games in that period have produced under 2.5 goals.

Egypt, meanwhile, have won nine of their last 10 games in all competitions, keeping seven clean sheets.

Egypt have outscored Algeria 7-2 in their last four meetings.

Egypt vs Algeria Prediction

The Pharaohs head into the match in good form, winning nine of their 10 games. They have won 10 of their last 12 friendlies. Interestingly, they are winless in their three friendly games against Algeria thus far.

The Desert Warriors have suffered just one defeat in their last 20 friendlies. They have just one win in their last four meetings against their eastern rivals and will look to improve upon that record in this match.

Both teams have strong squads but Algeria's attacking options give them an advantage. With that in mind, we expect the 2019 AFCON champions to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Egypt 2-3 Algeria

Egypt vs Algeria Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Algeria to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Riyad Mahrez to score or assist any time - Yes