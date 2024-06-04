Egypt vs Burkina Faso Prediction and Betting Tips | June 6th 2024

Egypt will invite Burkina Faso to the Cairo International Stadium in the second round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers on Thursday. The hosts are at the top of the Group A table with a 100% record in two games while the visitors are in second place with a draw and a win.

The hosts have just one win in their last six games in all competitions, with that triumph coming against New Zealand in a friendly in March. In their previous outing, they lost 4-2 at home to Croatia.

The visitors have endured a five-game winless run in all competitions. After three consecutive losses, they played out a 1-1 draw against Niger in a friendly in March.

Egypt vs Burkina Faso Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths seven times in all competitions thus far. The hosts have dominated proceedings in this fixture, with five wins and two games ending in draws.

They last met in the 2017 AFCON semifinal, which the hosts won 4-3 on penalties after the scores ended 1-1 in regulation time.

Four of the seven meetings between the two teams have produced under 2.5 goals, with two clean sheets for the hosts.

Egypt have suffered just one loss in their last 13 World Cup qualifying games.

Burkina Faso are unbeaten in their last nine World Cup qualifiers.

The hosts have won their first two games of the ongoing qualifying campaign with an 8-0 aggregate score.

The visitors have one win and one clean sheet to their name in the ongoing qualifying campaign.

The visitors have kept clean sheets in three of their last four away games in the World Cup qualifiers.

Egypt vs Burkina Faso Prediction

The Pharaohs have seen a drop in form recently, with just one win in their last six games. Nonetheless, they are unbeaten at home in the World Cup qualifiers since 2005, recording 15 wins on the trot, and are strong favorites. Hossam Hassan has called up a strong squad for the match, headlined by Mo Salah.

Les Étalons are winless in their last five games, playing out three draws, and will look to return to winning ways. They have scored one goal apiece in their last three games and will look to improve upon that record.

While both teams have been in poor form in their recent games, considering the hosts' unbeaten record in this fixture and home record in the World Cup qualifiers, the Pharaohs are expected to record a comfortable win and the odds of a clean sheet also look good.

Prediction: Egypt 2-0 Burkina Faso

Egypt vs Burkina Faso Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Egypt to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Mahmoud Trezeguet to score or assist any time - Yes