Egypt vs Cape Verde Prediction and Betting Tips | September 6th 2024

Egypt welcome Cape Verde to the Cairo International Stadium for a 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on Friday. The home side have not been in action since sharing the spoils in a 1-1 draw away to Guinea Bissau in a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier in June 2024.

They went behind to Mama Balde's 42nd-minute strike but drew level through Mohamed Salah's 70th-minute equalizer.

Cape Verde, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a 1-0 home win over Libya in a World Cup qualifier in June. Diney Borges' 10th-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.

The Blue Sharks will turn their focus to the start of their quest to qualify for the 2025 AFCON in Morocco. They have been drawn in Group C of the qualifiers alongside Mauritania, Bostwana and Egypt.

Egypt vs Cape Verde Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The sole meeting between the two sides came in the group stage of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations when they shared the spoils in a 2-2 draw.

Seven of Egypt's last eight games have witnessed goals at both ends, with five games in this run producing three goals or more.

Five of Cape Verde's last six games have seen at least one side keep a clean sheet, with all five games also producing under 2.5 goals.

Four of Egypt's last five games have witnessed more goals scored in the first half than the second.

Egypt form guide: D-W-L-W-L Cape Verde form guide: W-L-W-W-L

Cape Verde form guide: Cape Verde remained in 65th spot in the latest FIFA World Rankings. Egypt remained in 36th spot.

Egypt vs Cape Verde Prediction

Egypt have made a bright start to their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification campaign and hold a four-point advantage in their quest to make it to the Mundial. The Pharaohs will be keen to keep this fine form going as they kick-start their sojourn to make it on the plane to neighboring Morocco next year.

Cape Verde have made a massive leap in African football over the last decade and held their own in the sole meeting between the two sides.

Egypt's games tend to be high-scoring. We are backing the home side to claim a narrow win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Egypt 2-1 Cape Verde

Egypt vs Cape Verde Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Egypt to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Mohamed Salah to score at anytime

