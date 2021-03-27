Egypt vs Comoros prediction, preview, team news and more | 2021 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers 

Egypt will host Comoros at the Cairo International Stadium on Monday in their final Group G qualifier for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

The game is effectively a dead rubber, with both sides having secured their spots in Cameroon.

Comoros made history by securing qualification for their first major tournament. That is remarkable considering that the island nation has a population of just 850,000.

Egypt secured their place in the 2021 AFCON with a 1-1 draw away to Kenya on Thursday. Hassan Abdallah scored a second-half equalizer to level matters after Mohamed Kafsha had put the Pharoahs ahead in the second minute.

Comoros played out a goalless draw at home with Togo and this saw them book their spot at the tournament next year.

Egypt vs Comoros Head-to-Head

The first leg clash between the sides in November 2019 was their first and only meeting to date.

They could not be separated in a goalless draw on matchday one of the AFCON qualifiers.

Both sides are currently on a good run of form which played a key role in securing their qualification to the Africa Cup of Nations. Egypt are unbeaten in seven international games since suffering a 1-0 defeat to South Africa in the second round of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

The North Africans have won four and drawn three games in that sequence. Comoros also have an identical record from their last seven international games.

Egypt form guide: D-W-W-D-D

Comoros form guide: D-W-D-W-D

Egypt vs Comoros Team News

Egypt

Coach Hossam El Badry called up 28 players for international fixtures against Kenya and Comoros. Liverpool star Mohamed Salah features on the list and is supported by fellow Premier League players Mohamed Elneny and Mahmoud Trezequet.

Olympiacos striker Ahmed Hassan Kouka and Pyramids trio Ramadan Sobhi, Mohamed Hamdi and Ahmed Tawfik were all left out due to injury.

With qualification already secured, El Badry might use the game as an opportunity to test some of the new faces on the international scene. The likes of Islam Issa and Ahmed Yasser Rayan may get some game time.

Injuries: Ramadan Sobhi, Mohamed Hamdi, Ahmed Tawfik, Ahmed Hassan Kouka

Suspension: None

Comoros

Coach Amir Abdou called up 25 players in his latest squad. The team is made up entirely of foreign-based players, although regular goalkeeper Ali Ali Ahamada is currently unattached.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Historique comme des Cœlacanthes !

Zilawa ubishi. EGombesa ilawa honkotsoni iwadi itria nanga Mrima !

Egypt vs Comoros Predicted XI

Egypt Predicted XI (4-3-3): Mohamed El Shenawy (GK); Mohamed Hany, Yasser Ibrahim, Ahmed Fetiuh, Mahmoud El-Wensh; Islam Issa, Tarek Ahmed, Mostafa Fahti; Mostafa Mohamed, Hossam Hassan, Ahmed Yassan Rayan

Comoros Predicted XI (4-4-2): Ali Ahamada (GK); Nadjim Abdou, Benjaloud Youssouf, Kassim M'Dahoma, Abdallah Ali Mohamed; Youssof M'Changama, Fouad Bachirou, Rafidine Abdullah, Nakibou Aboubakri; Mohamed Youssouf, El Fardou Ben Nabouhane

Egypt vs Comoros Prediction

Comoros have shown great determination in their giant-slaying over the last few years. The fact that there is little riding on the outcome of this fixture means that a low-tempo game is expected.

It is unlikely that Egypt will unleash the full cavalry on their visitors as they look to prevent unnecessary injuries. However, the hosts still have enough firepower to get the job done.

We are predicting a narrow victory for the seven-time African champions.

Prediction: Egypt 1-0 Comoros