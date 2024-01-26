Egypt vs Congo DR Prediction and Betting Tips | January 28th 2024

A quarterfinal slot in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations is on offer as Egypt and Congo DR square off at the Stade Laurent Pokou on Sunday (January 28th).

The Pharoahs booked their spot in the round-of-16 as runners-up in Group B and concluded their group stage campaign with a thrilling 2-2 draw with Cape Verde.

Benchimol gave the Blue Sharks the lead in first-half injury time while Trezeguet drew the game level five minutes into the second half. Mostafa Mohamed seemingly scored the match-winner after a lengthy VAR review with a lobbed finish in the third minute of injury time. However, there was still enough time for Cape Verde to draw the game level in the ninth minute of additional time.

DR Congo, meanwhile, qualified as runners-up in Group F. They wrapped up their group stage campaign with a goalless draw against Tanzania.

The winner of this tie will face either Equatorial Guinea or Guinea in the quarterfinal.

Egypt vs Congo DR Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the ninth meeting between the two sides, with Egypt winning six and drawing two.

Egypt have made the final in five of their last six AFCON appearances.

Both sides drew all three games in the group stage, with Egypt playing out a 2-2 draw in each game.

Nine of Congo DR's last 10 international games have produced less than three goals.

Each of Egypt's last six internationals have featured goals in both halves, with all three at this AFCON seeing exactly three goals scored in the second half.

Congo DR have won just one of their last 10 internationals (six draws).

Egypt vs Congo DR Prediction

Both sides will meet at the AFCON for the third time in their history, with Egypt having claimed a multigoal victory on both previous occasions. The Pharaohs are also unbeaten in eight head-to-head games. The record African champions are still without their injured talisman Mo Salah but they have navigated this well, scoring six goals in three games so far.

Congo DR have struggled for results in the last few months and Sebastien Desabre's side tend to be cagey with games typically being low-scoring.

Both sides are yet to win their first game in the competition and this trend could continue in regulation time with Egypt to progress after extra time.

Prediction: Egypt 1-1 Congo DR (Egypt 2-1 Congo DR after extra time)

Egypt vs Congo DR Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Over 1.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score