Egypt vs Djibouti Prediction and Betting Tips | November 16th 2023 

Egypt will welcome Djibouti to the Cairo International Stadium for a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Thursday (November 16th).

The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a 1-1 draw in a friendly with north African rivals Algeria in a friendly in October. They were reduced to 10 men in the eighth minute following Mohamed Hany's red card.

However, despite their one-man deficit, Egypt broke the deadlock in the 62nd minute when Hamdi Fathi put them ahead. Islam Slimani drew the game level with a last-gasp equalizer in the third minute of injury time.

Djibouti, meanwhile, have not been in action since claiming a 3-1 victory over Pakistan in an international friendly in June 2023. Doualeh Elabeh, Gabriel Dadzie and Samuel Akinbinu all scored to help Riverains de la Mer Rouge claim that win.

They will return to competitive action in this international window. Djibouti have been drawn alongside Ethiopia, Sierra Leone, Burkina Faso, Egypt and Guinea Bissau in Group A of the qualifiers.

Egypt vs Djibouti Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the third meeting between the two sides. They were also paired in the same qualification group for the 2010 FIFA World Cup, with Egypt claiming 4-0 victories home and away.

Djibouti's last six games have witnessed goals at both ends and also produced three goals or more.

Nine of Egypt's last 10 competitive games have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

Djibouti have never qualified for a major international tournament in their history.

Egypt have won each of their last nine home qualification games for across AFCON and FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Egypt vs Djibouti Prediction

Egypt failed to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup and their quest to make amends begins here. The Pharaohs simply have too much firepower for Djibouti and Mohamed Meraneh Hassan's side can only hope to limit the damage done by their hosts.

The visitors have not been in action for over five months and lack of adequate preparations could further hamper their chances against one of the continent's best sides.

The likes of Mohamed Salah, Omar Marmoush and Mohamed Elneny are simply too much for Djibouti. We are backing Egypt to cruise to a comfortable win in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Egypt 4-0 Djibouti

Egypt vs Djibouti Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Egypt to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Egypt to win both halves

Tip 4 - Mohamed Salah to score at anytime