Egypt vs Ethiopia Prediction and Betting Tips | September 5th 2025

Egypt will invite Ethiopia to the Cairo International Stadium in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers on Friday. The hosts have enjoyed an unbeaten run in the qualifiers thus far and are at the top of the CAF Group A qualification standings. The Walia Ibex have six points from six games.

The Pharaohs are unbeaten across all competitions since June 2024. They have won their two games in 2025 thus far. They met Sierra Leone in their previous qualifying match and registered a 1-0 home win, thanks to Ahmed Sayed's first-half strike.

The visitors were last in action against MLS side DC United in a friendly in August and registered a 3-0 win. In their previous World Cup qualifier, they recorded a 6-1 home triumph over Djibouti.

Egypt vs Ethiopia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths nine times in all competitions. As expected, the hosts have been the dominant side in these meetings, recording 13 wins. The Walia Ibex have three wins and three games have ended in draws.

They met in the reverse fixture in March, and the Pharaohs recorded a 2-0 away win.

The last four meetings between them have produced under 2.5 goals, with three clean sheets for the hosts and the Ibex keeping one.

The hosts are unbeaten in the World Cup qualifiers since 2017. Notably, they suffered a loss to Senegal on penalties in the third qualifying round for the 2022 edition.

Ethiopia's 6-1 win over Djibouti in March was their first triumph in the World Cup qualifiers since 2021.

The hosts have failed to score in just one of their last 11 games in this fixture.

Egypt vs Ethiopia Prediction

The Pharaohs have won five of their six games in the qualifiers thus far, scoring 14 goals, and will look to keep their unbeaten streak intact. They have won each of their last 12 home games in the World Cup qualifiers and are strong favorites.

The Walia Ibex won their World Cup qualifier at home against Djibouti, which was just their second win across all competitions since June 2024. They have endured a winless away run against the hosts thus far.

Considering the Pharaohs' impressive home record in the qualifiers, we back them to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Egypt 2-1 Ethiopia

Egypt vs Ethiopia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Egypt to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

About the author Shubham Dupare Shubham is a football journalist with a wealth of experience. It was Zidane's infamous headbutt at the 2006 World Cup final that got him hooked on to the sport. Shubham contributed to the 2022 FIFA World Cup coverage at Sportskeeda, producing match previews and even minute-to-minute live blogs. Apart from writing articles, he is adept at fact-checking and researching trends, and at communicating with the editorial team.



For all fans, he has one message: "Football is my cup of tea, let's talk football over a cup of tea." Know More