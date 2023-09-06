Egypt vs Ethiopia Prediction and Betting Tips | September 8th 2023

Egypt will welcome Ethiopia to the 30 June Stadium for a dead-rubber 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on Friday.

The hosts have not been in action since claiming a routine 3-0 victory over South Sudan in a friendly in June. Mostafa Fathi, Kahraba and Trezeguet all found the back of the net to inspire the win.

Ethiopia, meanwhile, cruised to a 2-0 win over Guyana in a friendly in August. Shimelis Bekele scored a brace in the victory.

Both nations will turn their attention back to the AFCON qualifiers. Egypt's last game in the qualifiers saw them claim a 2-1 comeback away win over Guinea while Ethiopia were held to a goalless draw on home turf by Malawi.

The draw left the Walia Ibex rooted to the bottom of Group D on four points and they have been eliminated from the qualifiers. Egypt lead the way at the summit with 12 points and have booked their spot at AFCON 2023 as group winners.

Egypt vs Ethiopia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on 17 occasions in the past. Egypt have 11 wins to their name, while Ethiopia were victorious in three previous games.

Their most recent meeting came in June 2022 when Ethiopia claimed a shock 2-0 home win in the reverse qualifier.

Egypt are currently on a seven-game winning run.

Seven of Egypt's last eight games have produced three goals or more.

Four of Ethiopia's last five games have seen at least one side fail to find the back of the net.

Egypt vs Ethiopia Prediction

Egypt have already qualified for a record-extending 26th AFCON appearance but will want to sign out of the qualifiers with a win in front of their fans. They will also have revenge on their minds, having lost the corresponding fixture last year.

Ethiopia started the qualifiers on a high note with a shock win against Egypt but were unable to capitalize on their early advantage.

We are backing the hosts to claim a comfortable win in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Egypt 3-0 Ethiopia

Egypt vs Ethiopia Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Egypt to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No (Four of Ethiopia's last five games have seen at least one side fail to find the back of the net)

Tip 3 - Egypt to score over 1.5 goals

Tip 4 - Over 2.5 goals (Seven of Egypt's last eight games have produced three goals or more)