Egypt vs Gabon prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Egypt will welcome Gabon to the Borg El Arab Stadium for a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Tuesday.

The home side have already secured their spot in the playoff stage of the qualifiers and currently have an unassailable four-point lead at the summit of Group F. Gabon sit four points behind them in second place, having garnered seven points from five matches.

Egypt come into the game on the back of a 2-2 draw away to Angola on Friday. Mohamed Elneny and Akram Tawfik scored in either half to help the Pharoahs claw back from a 2-0 deficit.

Gabon triumphed over Libya with a narrow 1-0 victory on home turf. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored the winning goal from the spot in the 54th minute.

Egypt vs Gabon Head-to-Head

This will be the fifth meeting between the two sides and Egypt are yet to lose to a game against the Panthers.

The seven-time African champions have three wins to their name while one match in the past ended in a draw.

That stalemate came in their most recent meeting, a 1-1 draw that saw Mostafa Mohamed equalize in the 90th minute after Jim Allevinah had put Gabon ahead in the 73rd minute.

Egypt are currently on a 14-game unbeaten run since being eliminated from the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations by South Africa. Gabon have won each of their last two matches, after initially going four games without a win.

Egypt form guide: D-W-W-W-D

Gabon form guide: W-W-L-D-L

Yaw Ampofo Jr @Yaw_Ampofo_ 🇪🇬5,000 spectators will be allowed for Egypt's final Group F World Cup qualifier against Gabon in Alexandria.



EFA requested 30,000 fans be allowed to their 86,000-capacity Egyptian Army Stadium



Vaccination cards will be required for Stadium entry 🇪🇬5,000 spectators will be allowed for Egypt's final Group F World Cup qualifier against Gabon in Alexandria.EFA requested 30,000 fans be allowed to their 86,000-capacity Egyptian Army StadiumVaccination cards will be required for Stadium entry https://t.co/szeOnjqedW

Egypt vs Gabon Team News

Egypt

Mohamed Salah headlines Carlos Queiroz' squad to dispute November's qualifiers.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Gabon

There are no new injuries or suspension concerns for the visitors.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Egypt vs Gabon Predicted XI

Egypt Predicted XI (4-3-3): Mohamed El Shenawy (GK); Ahmed El Fatouh, Ahmed Hegazi, Ayman Ashraf, Akram Tawfik; Hamdi Fathi, Mohamed Magdy Afsha, Mohamed Elneny; Mohamed Salah, Mostafa Mohamed, Omar Marmoush

Gabon Predicted XI (4-4-2): Jean Amonome (GK); Anthony Oyono, Sidney Obisa, Lloyd Palun, Johan Obiang; Gueler Kanga, Mario Lemina, Biyogho Poko, Denis Bouanga; Aaron Boupendza, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

BBC News Africa @BBCAfrica



come from 2 goals down in Angola to seal a place in the African World Cup qualifiers.



Earlier Algeria took a step closer ahead of their final group game.



bbc.in/3nbBHRw Egypt edge into play-offs to end Gabon hopes. #Pharaohs come from 2 goals down in Angola to seal a place in the African World Cup qualifiers.Earlier Algeria took a step closer ahead of their final group game. Egypt edge into play-offs to end Gabon hopes.#Pharaohs come from 2 goals down in Angola to seal a place in the African World Cup qualifiers.Earlier Algeria took a step closer ahead of their final group game.bbc.in/3nbBHRw https://t.co/e5101ZTUI2

Egypt vs Gabon Prediction

Egypt have a strong home record and, despite having sealed progress to the next stage, they will be eager to sign off with a victory in front of their fans.

The home side have superior players to Gabon, although the visitors have enough quality to take advantage if given the chance. That is highly unlikely though and we are expecting a professional display from Egypt to secure a comfortable victory.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Prediction: Egypt 2-0 Gabon

Edited by Peter P