Egypt vs Guinea-Bissau Prediction and Betting Tips | October 12th 2025 

Egypt and Guinea-Bissau will battle for three points in their final game of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers on Sunday (October 12th). The game will be played at the Cairo International Stadium.

The hosts are buzzing from the comfortable 3-0 away win they registered over Djibouti in midweek. Ibrahim Adel opened the scoring in the eighth minute, while talisman Mohamed Salah scored a brace, with his first goal coming in the 14th minute and second with six minutes left in regulation time. The win saw the Pharaohs book their spot at the Mundial.

Guinea-Bissau, meanwhile, fell to a 1-0 defeat away to Ethiopia, albeit with the game played in Rwanda. Ramkel James broke the deadlock in the 27th minute and his goal proved to be the difference between the two sides.

The defeat left Os Dromedários in fourth spot in Group A, having garnered 10 points from nine games. Egypt lead the way with 23 points to their name.

Egypt vs Guinea-Bissau Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be only the third meeting between the two sides. Egypt were victorious once while one game was drawn.

Egypt are currently on a 15-game unbeaten run, winning 11 games in this period.

Bissau have won just one of their last 12 games, losing 11 matches in this sequence.

Egypt have kept a clean sheet in their last seven games.

Bissau's last five games have produced feŵer than three goals.

Egypt form guide: W-W-D-W-W; Guinea-Bissau form guide" L-W-D-L-L

Bissau climbed one spot to 130th place in the latest FIFA World Rankings. Egypt dropped one place to 31st.

Egypt vs Guinea-Bissau Prediction

Egypt missed out on qualification for the 2022 FIFA World Cup but Hossam Hassan's side made amends this time around. They steamrolled their way through the group, winning seven and drawing two of nine games. Their games tend to have fast starts, with seven of their last eight witnessing more goals scored in the first half than the second.

Guinea-Bissau have nothing but pride left to play for. They face an imperious Egypt side but will be unfazed as they have nothing to lose in the game.

We expect the home side to claim a routine victory and clean sheet.

Prediction: Egypt 2-0 Guinea-Bissau

Egypt vs Guinea-Bissau Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Egypt to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

