Egypt vs Guinea prediction, preview, team news and more | 2023 African Cup of Nations Qualifier

Egypt are set to play Guinea at the Cairo International Stadium on Thursday for an African Cup of Nations qualifier.

Egypt come into this game on the back of a 1-0 (3-1p) loss to Aliou Cisse's Senegal in their most recent game. An early first-half own goal from Al Ahly midfielder Hamdy Fathy secured the win for Senegal, who eventually won the two-leg tie on penalties.

Guinea, on the other hand, drew 0-0 against Hugo Broos' South Africa in their most recent game.

Egypt vs Guinea Head-to-Head

In eight head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Egypt hold the advantage. They have won four games, lost two and drawn two.

The two countries last faced each other in 2019, with Egypt beating Guinea 3-1. Goals from strikers Marwan Mohsen and Ahmed Ali and right-back Omar Gaber ensured victory for Egypt. Attacker Sory Kaba scored the goal for Guinea.

Egypt form guide: L-W-L-W-W

Guinea form guide: D-L-L-D-W

Egypt vs Guinea Team News

For Egypt, the obvious star is Liverpool attacker Mohamed Salah. Al Ittihad centre-back Ahmed Hegazi, Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny, Istanbul Basaksehir winger Trezeguet and Pyramids winger Ramadan Sobhi have all been included.

There could be potential debuts for ENPPI goalkeeper Mahmoud Gad, Future centre-back Mahmoud Marei and Smouha midfielder Canaria.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, Guinea too have a talented squad. Brentford centre-back Julian Jeanvier, Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita, Roma midfielder Amadou Diawara, Valencia midfielder Ilaix Moriba and Rennes forward Serhou Guirassy have all been named in the squad.

There could be potential debuts for Saint-Etienne goalkeeper Bangaly Sylla, Valencia centre-back Mouctar Diakhaby and young Wisla Krakow attacker Momo Cisse.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Egypt vs Guinea Predicted XI

Egypt Predicted XI (4-3-3): Mohamed El Shenawy, Omar Gaber, Ahmed Hegazi, Mahmoud El-Wensh, Ahmed Abou El Fotouh, Mohamed Elneny, Mohanad Lasheen, Amr El Solia, Mohamed Salah, Omar Marmoush, Ramadan Sobhi

Guinea Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ibrahim Kone, Antoine Conte, Mouctar Diakhaby, Mohamed Ali Camara, Issiaga Sylla, Naby Keita, Amadou Diawara, Ilaix Moriba, Thierno Barry, Serhou Guirassy, Mohamed Bayo

Egypt vs Guinea Prediction

Egypt, understandably, will rely on the brilliance of Mohamed Salah. Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny has produced some good performances this season, and he will be key in midfield, especially given Guinea's strongest players play in that area of the field.

Guinea, on the other hand, boast some strong midfield talent, with players like Naby Keita and Amadou Diawara.

Egypt to win this game.

Prediction: Egypt 2-0 Guinea

