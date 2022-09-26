Egypt vs Liberia prediction, preview, team news and more | International friendlies 2022

Egypt host Liberia at the Borg El Arab Stadium in Alexandria on Tuesday for an international friendly.

Neither team reached the World Cup finals but are looking forward to the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in March.

The Pharaohs missed out on back-to-back qualification for the World Cup after Senegal beat them 3-1 on penalties in the March playoffs following a 1-1 aggregate draw.

It came on the back of the AFCON cup final loss against the Lions of Teranga, who rubbed salt in their wounds by denying them a place at the Qatar showpiece too.

Liberia's wait for a World Cup appearance continued after going out in the second round, and they were later beaten 2-0 by Morocco in their first AFCON qualifier.

Egypt vs Liberia Head-To-Head

Egypt have beaten Liberia four times in their previous six clashes, losing twice.

Their last encounter came in June last year when the Pharaohs won 2-0 in a friendly game.

Usher Komugisha @UsherKomugisha see off Niger 3-0 in a friendly game tonight in Alexandria.



He netted the first and third goals while Mostafa Mohamed was the goal scorer of the second one.



Commentator: “Habiby habiby habiby”



Egypt Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-L-W-L

Liberia Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-L-W-L

Egypt vs Liberia Team News

Egypt

Liverpool ace Mohamed Salah bagged a brace against Niger, bringing his international tally up to 49 goals.

He could join Hossam Hassan as the only two players to have hit the 50-goal mark in Egypt's history with another strike on Tuesday.

Emam Ashour bagged an assist off the bench in their Niger victory and is pushing for a start.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

LIB 🇱🇷 LATEST NEWS @LIBLATESTNEWS INTERNATIONAL FRIENDLY



Niger v Liberia FT: 0:0



Liberia and Niger played out to a scoreless draw in Tolip Family Club Hotel.



Liberia

Tommy Songo kept a clean sheet against Niger and could start again on Tuesday against Egypt.

Malaysia-based Kpah Sherman could be reinstated back into the lineup to bolster Liberia's attacking force.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Egypt vs Liberia Predicted XI

Egypt (4-3-3): Mohamed El Shenawy; Ali Gabr, Ahmed Hegazy, Mohamed Hamdi, Mahmoud Alaa; Emam Ashour, Omar Marmoush, Trezeguet; Mohamed Salah, Ahmed Mostafa, Mostafa Mohamed.

Liberia (4-4-2): Boison Wynney; Sampson Dweh, Prince Balde, Jamal Arago, Joel Alajarin; Brem Soumaoro, Oscar Dorley, Ansumana Kromah, Joachim Adukor; Kpah Sherman, Abu Kamara.

Egypt vs Liberia Prediction

It's been a year of near-misses for Egypt, but that doesn't mean they've been poor - the Pharaohs have otherwise had a good run and their victory over Niger will have boosted their confidence further.

Liberia cannot compare to Egypt in terms of quality and despite their best defensive efforts, they likely won't be able to contain Mohamed Salah and co.

Prediction: Egypt 2-0 Liberia

