Egypt vs Libya prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers 

Egypt will welcome Libya to the Borg El Arab Stadium for a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Friday.

This will be a direct top-of-the-table double-header clash between the top two sides in Group F. Libya currently lead the way at the summit with maximum points from two matches. Egypt are two points below them in second spot.

The home side come into the game on the back of a routine 2-0 victory over Liberia in a friendly last month. Al Ahly midfielder Mohamed Sheriff scored a second-half brace to power the Pharaohs to victory.

Libya secured a 1-0 away victory over Angola in a World Cup qualifier in September. Omar Al Khoja scored the match-winner in the 43rd minute.

Egypt vs Libya Head-to-Head

The two sides have clashed on 18 occasions in the past and Egypt have an overwhelmingly better record with 12 wins to their name.

Libya were victorious in three matches while three previous games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in a friendly in June 2017. A late goal by Wagih Abdelhakim gave Egypt a 1-0 victory.

The hosts are currently on an 11-game unbeaten run since being eliminated by South Africa on home turf in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations. Libya have returned to winning ways with consecutive victories, having gone 10 matches without a win.

Egypt form guide: W-D-W-W-D

Libya form guide: W-W-L-L-L

Egypt vs Libya Team News

Egypt

Carlos Queiroz named a strong 24-man squad for the double-header against Libya. The squad is headlined by red-hot Liverpool talisman Mohamed Salah, while VfB Stuttgart forward Omar Marmoush received his first call-up to the senior national team.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Libya

Libya coach Javier Clemente has named a 27-man squad to dispute the qualifiers against North African rivals Egypt. The squad is primarily composed of home-based players, with only four players plying their trade outside the Libyan Premier League.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Egypt vs Libya Predicted XI

Egypt Predicted XI (4-3-3): Mohamed El Shenawy (GK); Ahmed El Fatouh, Ahmed Hegazi, Ayman Ashraf, Baher El Mohamady; Ramadan Sobhi, Ahmed Sayed, Mohamed Elneny; Mohamed Salah, Mostafa Mohamed, Omar Marmoush

Libya Predicted XI (4-3-3): Mohamed Nashnoush (GK); Moatasem Sabbou, Sanad Al-Warfali, Ali Salama, Abdallah El-Sherif; Faisal Albadri, Mohamed Al-Tohami; Hamdo ElHouni, Muaid Ellafi, Omar Al-Kouja; Mohamed Zubya

Egypt vs Libya Prediction

Egypt are favorites to progress from the group but are already playing catch-up to surprise package Libya. The hosts know that two positive results over the next week will put them back in the driving seat and the first step is getting the job done on home turf.

Libya have shown new-found tenacity under the stewardship of the shrewd Javier Clemente. However, Salah's red-hot streak means he will effectively lead the line and we are backing the seven-time champions to secure a comfortable victory.

Prediction: Egypt 2-0 Libya

Edited by Peter P