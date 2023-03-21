Egypt vs Malawi Prediction and Betting Tips | March 24, 2023 

Egypt and Malawi meet in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers on Friday (March 24) at the Cairo International Stadium in Cairo.

The Pharaohs are at the bottom of Group D, but here's the twist - all four teams in the group have accumulated three points apiece from two games - making it the most open of them all.

Rui Vitoria's side are last in the standings on goal difference (-1). They beat Guinea 1-0 in their first game but lost 2-0 to Ethiopia in their next. Coming into the international break on the back of three straight wins, Egypt are looking to get their qualifying campaign up and running again. Liverpool ace Mohamed Salah is back in the fold and is looking to become just the second player to hit the 50-goal mark for his country.

Meanwhile, Malawi are second in the group after losing 1-0 to Guinea, having started their campaign with a 2-1 defeat of Ethiopia. The Flames are looking to secure back-to-back qualifications for the AFCON for the first time.

Egypt vs Malawi Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been ten clashes between the two sides, with Egypt winning exactly half of them and losing thrice.

Malawi last beat Egypt in June 2008 (2-0 in a FIFA World Cup qualifier).

Egypt and Malawi last met in June 2015, where the Pharaohs pulled off a 2-1 victory in a friendly.

Malawi have drawn their last two games 1-1 (vs Lesotho and Saudi Arabia).

Egypt have won their last three games at home without conceding (1-0 vs Guinea, 3-0 vs Niger and 3-0 vs Liberia).

Having won their last three games, Egypt are looking to make it four on the bounce for the first time since 2019 (5).

Egypt vs Malawi Prediction

Egypt are ranked 85 places above Malawi and have a terrific squad, led by the irrepressible Salah, who will be the single biggest threat coming from the hosts should he start.

Malawi, meanwhile, have much less experience and quality in comparison and could go down despite their best efforts.

Prediction: Egypt 1-0 Malawi

Egypt vs Malawi Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Egypt

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

Poll : 0 votes