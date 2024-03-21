Egypt vs New Zealand Prediction and Betting Tips | March 22nd 2024 

Egypt will host New Zealand at the Cairo International Stadium on Friday in a friendly clash between the two teams.

The home side struggled for results during the African Cup of Nations back in January and will look to bounce back from that when they return to action on Friday. They faced DR Congo in their last match, playing out a 1-1 draw before going on to lose the AFCON last-16 tie on penalties.

Following Friday's game, Egypt will return to action at the Cairo International Stadium, hosting either Croatia or Tunisia in their final friendly outing of the international break.

New Zealand have endured a torrid run of form of late and will look to sort that out before they kick off the 2024 OFC Nations Cup in June. They played out a 1-1 draw against Ireland last time out. Despite heading into the break a goal down, NAC Breda man Matthew Garbett leveled the scores just before the hour mark.

Egypt vs New Zealand Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Friday's game will mark the third meeting between Egypt and New Zealand. The hosts are undefeated in their previous two games in this fixture, picking up a win and a draw.

The two sides last faced off in a friendly clash back in July 1999 which the Pharaohs won 1-0.

New Zealand's last meeting against African opposition came back in October last year when they faced DR Congo in a friendly clash at the Estadio Nueva Condomina which ended 1-1.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last four matches while the visitors have failed to register any in their last six.

The All-Whites were ranked 103rd in the latest FIFA rankings and now sit 67 places behind their weekend opponents.

Egypt vs New Zealand Prediction

Egypt are on a four-game winless streak after winning four of their five games prior. They have won their last two games on home soil by an aggregate scoreline of 8-0 and will take confidence from that this weekend.

New Zealand are on a five-game winless run and have managed just one win since June 2022. The gulf in class and quality between the two teams should see the home side win this one.

Prediction: Egypt 3-1 New Zealand

Egypt vs New Zealand Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Egypt

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Three of the hosts' last four matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of the Pharaohs' last five matches)