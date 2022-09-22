Egypt vs Niger Prediction and Betting Tips | September 23rd 2022

Egypt and Niger will square off in an international friendly at the Borg el Arab Stadium on Friday.

The hosts will return to action after falling to a 4-1 defeat against South Korea in a friendly in June. Four different men got on the scoresheet for the Asians, with Mostafa Mohamed scoring a consolation goal for his team.

Niger also suffered defeat in a 3-1 loss to Senegal in a friendly in June. They took the lead through Ibrahim Rabiou in the 36th minute but Bouly Sambou's brace from the spot helped the African champions overturn the deficit.

EFA.eg @EFA طرح تذاكر مباراتي منتخب مصر أمام النيجر وليبيريا



يعلن الاتحاد المصري طرح تذاكر المباراتين الوديتين لمنتخب مصر أمام النيجر وليبيريا يومي 23 و27 سبتمبر الجارى، باستاد الإسكندرية، عبر موقع تذكرتى وبالتنسيق مع الجهات المختصة.



وتقام المباراتين بحضور 5 آلاف مشجع.



They followed this up by securing progress to the African Nations Championship with a 3-2 aggregate victory over Togo earlier this month.

Friday's fixture is one of two friendlies lined up for Egypt in this window, with the Pharoahs due to face Liberia four days later. Niger will also face the Lone Stars in the three-nation friendly tournament.

Egypt vs Niger Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on five occasions in the past. Egypt have three wins to their name, while Niger were victorious once.

This will be their first meeting since a 1-1 draw in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in March 2019.

Egypt have won just three of their last 10 matches in regular time.

11 of the last 13 matches involving the north Africans have witnessed under three goals scored.

Four of the five head-to-head matches involving the two sides have seen at least one team fail to find the back of the net.

Six of Egypt's last seven matches have seen one team fail to find the back of the net.

Egypt vs Niger Prediction

Coach Rui Vitoria named a relatively inexperienced squad for the friendlies against Niger and Liberia, calling up several uncapped players. However, the team is well-augmented, with stalwarts like Mohamed Salah, Mohamed El-Shennawi, Ahmed Hegazi and Mostafe Mohamed all included.

KingFut.com @King_Fut



Egypt XI Niger Fill in the blanks: _________ ✍️Egypt XINiger Fill in the blanks: _________ ✍️Egypt XI 🆚 Niger 🇪🇬📋 https://t.co/gBqGeb9BF8

The Pharoahs have a strong record on home turf and their superior head-to-head record against Niger is indicative of the vast difference in quality between the two sides.

We are backing Egypt to claim a comfortable victory in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Egypt 2-0 Niger

Egypt vs Niger Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Egypt to win

Tip 2 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO

