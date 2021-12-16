Egypt vs Qatar prediction, preview, team news and more | 2021 FIFA Arab Cup

Egypt and Qatar square off in the third-place play-offs of the 2021 FIFA Arab Cup on Saturday at the Stadium 974 in Doha.

The Pharaohs saw their campaign end in heartbreaking fashion after an own goal from Amr Mohamed El Solia in the 95th minute handed Tunisia a 1-0 win.

In the other crazier semi-final, Algeria ousted the hosts in the 17th minute of stoppage-time, courtesy of a penalty from Mohamed Belaili.

Djamel Benlamri's second-half opener for the Desert Foxes was canceled out by Mohammed Muntari in the 97th minute for the Maroons.

The match was set for 30 minutes of injury-time but Madjid Bougherra's side won a penalty that Belaili clinically dispatched, breaking the home side's hearts.

Egypt vs Qatar Head-To-Head

There have been eight clashes between the sides before with Egypt winning thrice and losing to Qatar on just two occasions.

The two defeats came in their last two encounters - in December 2010 and March 2013, both international friendlies.

FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer TUNISIA DEFEATS EGYPT IN STOPPAGE TIME OFF AN OWN GOAL 😱



They are headed to the Arab Cup Final! 🇹🇳 TUNISIA DEFEATS EGYPT IN STOPPAGE TIME OFF AN OWN GOAL 😱They are headed to the Arab Cup Final! 🇹🇳 https://t.co/gD4oAu3az1

Egypt Form Guide (all competitions): L-D-D-W-W

Qatar Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-W-W-W

Egypt vs Qatar Team News

Egypt

Given it's a largely inconsequential clash, head coach Carlos Queiroz may ring in the changes and give some of the fringe players a chance.

That means either Mohamed Sobhy or Mahmoud Gad could make their international debuts for the Pharaohs in goal.

Mohamed Sherif could also replace Marwan Hamdi in the attack.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Walid Ziani @bylka613_



ALGERIA ARE THROUGH TO THE FINAL OF THE



🇩🇿 Algeria vs Tunisia 🇹🇳 in the final 🔥 FT 🇶🇦 Qatar 1-2 Algeria 🇩🇿ALGERIA ARE THROUGH TO THE FINAL OF THE #FIFArabCup after an emotional rollercoaster ! What a game🇩🇿 Algeria vs Tunisia 🇹🇳 in the final 🔥 FT 🇶🇦 Qatar 1-2 Algeria 🇩🇿ALGERIA ARE THROUGH TO THE FINAL OF THE #FIFArabCup after an emotional rollercoaster ! What a game 🇩🇿 Algeria vs Tunisia 🇹🇳 in the final 🔥 https://t.co/y6biF5L18w

Qatar

The Maroons will be looking to at least secure a third-place finish on home soil and salvage some pride.

That could mean another start for prolific striker Ali Almoez, who's looking to catch Tunisia's Seifeddine Jaziri in the goalscoring charts for the Golden Boot.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Egypt vs Qatar Predicted XI

Egypt (4-2-3-1): Mohamed Sobhi; Omar Kamal, Ahmed Yassin, Mohamed Abdelmoneim, Marwan Daoud; Amr El Solia, Mohanad Lasheen; Mostafa Fathi, Mohamed Afsha, Hussein Faisal; Mohamed Sherif.

Qatar (3-5-2): Saad Al-Sheeb; Abdelkarim Hassan, Bassam Al-Rawi, Boualem Khoukhi; Ismaeel Mohammed, Abdulaziz Hatem, Hasan Al-Haydos, Karim Boudiaf, Homam Ahmed; Akram Afif, Ali Almoez.

Egypt vs Qatar Prediction

Egypt truly sprung up a surprise by reaching thus far, although their bubble burst in the last round.

Qatar, meanwhile, were dealt a heartbreak as the side were unable to bring the trophy home despite hosting the tournament but could salvage themselves with a third-place finish.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Egypt 1-2 Qatar

Edited by Shardul Sant