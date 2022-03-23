Egypt vs Senegal prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers 

Fireworks will be lit at the Cairo International Stadium as Egypt host Senegal in the first leg of their 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers playoff tie on Friday.

The two sides will rekindle their rivalry just one month after disputing the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations final. Sadio Mane was the star of the show as he fired home the winning spotkick to help Senegal win their maiden continental crown at the Paul Biya Stadium Olembe.

The Teranga Lions secured their spot at this stage by virtue of finishing top of Group H ahead of Togo, Namibia and Congo. Egypt garnered 14 points from six matches to finish ahead of Gabon, Libya and Angola in Group F.

The winner of the tie will secure automatic qualification to Qatar 2022. Both sides will be looking to qualify for the Mundial, having participated in Russia 2018 which ended in a group stage elimination.

Egypt vs Senegal Head-to-Head

The two sides have clashed on 13 occasions in the past and Egypt have a narrow advantage with six wins to their name. Senegal were victorious in five matches, while two fixtures in the past ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in the final of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations when both sides could not be separated in a goalless draw after two hours of action. Sadio Mane scored the winning penalty, having initially missed from 12 yards in regular time.

Egypt form guide: L-W-W-W-W

Senegal form guide: W-W-W-W-D

Egypt vs Senegal Team News

Egypt

Team captain Mohamed Salah was an injury scare, having missed Liverpool's FA Cup clash with Nottingham Forest. However, Egypt's general manager Diaa El-Sayed confirmed that the 30-year-old is fit for the clash.

Ramadan Sobhi and Mohamed Hany are recent injury concerns, while Ahmed Hegazi and Akram Tawfik have not recovered from the injuries they sustained earlier in the year.

Injuries: Ahmed Hegazi, Akram Tawfik, Ramadan Sobhi, Mohamed Hany

Suspension: None

Senegal

Sadio Mane and Kalidou Koulibaly headline the African champions' squad. Goalkeepers Seny Dieng and Alfred Gomis will miss out due to inuries.

Injuries: Seny Dieng, Alfred Gomis

Suspension: None

Egypt vs Senegal Predicted XI

Egypt Predicted XI (4-3-3): Mohamed El-Shennawy (GK); Mahmoud Hamdy El-Wensh, Mohamed Abdelmomen, Ayman Ashraf, Ahmed Fatouh; Hamdi Fathi, Amr El-Sulya, Mohamed Elneny; Mohamed Salah, Omar Marmoush, Mahmoud Hassan Trezeguet

Senegal Predicted XI (4-3-3): Edouard Mendy (GK); Bouna Sarr, Kalidou Koulibaly, Abdou Diallo, Saliou Ciss; Pape Gueye, Nampalys Mendy, Idrissa Gana Gueye; Sadio Mane, Keita Balde, Ismaila Sarr

$50 Risk-Free Bet + up to $1,000 Deposit Match at DraftKings SB

Egypt vs Senegal Prediction

Egypt will have revenge on their minds following their harrowing defeat in the final of the Africa Cup of Nations. Their strong home record is an added advantage, although Senegal are more than capable of leaving Cairo with a positive result.

The visitors have more proven players at the highest level and we are backing the spoils to be shared, leaving it all to play for in the second leg.

Prediction: Egypt 1-1 Senegal

Edited by Peter P