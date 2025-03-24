Egypt vs Sierra Leone Prediction and Betting Tips | March 25th 2025

Egypt will invite Sierra Leone to the Cairo International Stadium in the FIFA World Cup 2026 (CAF) qualifiers on Tuesday. The hosts are unbeaten in the qualifiers thus far and are at the top of the Group A table. Leone Stars have two wins and are in third place.

The Pharaohs returned to winning ways after four games last week with a 2-0 away triumph over Ethiopia. Mohamed Salah scored in the 31st minute and assisted Ahmed Sayed's goal nine minutes later.

The visitors also registered their first win after four games last week, recording a 3-1 home win over Guinea-Bissau. Mustapha Bundu scored in the 19th minute while Musa Noah Kamara and Ibrahim Turay added goals in the second half.

Egypt vs Sierra Leone Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There is not much history between them and they have only met thrice thus far. They have been evenly matched in these meetings, recording one win apiece while one match has ended in a draw.

They last met in the reverse fixture in November 2023 and the Pharaohs recorded a 2-0 away win.

The hosts have the joint-best goalscoring record in the CAF World Cup qualifiers, scoring 13 goals in five games thus far.

Sierra Leone are winless in their last 10 away games in the World Cup qualifiers, suffering six losses.

The Pharaohs, meanwhile, are on a 16-game winning streak at home in the qualifiers.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last three games in the qualifiers, scoring seven goals.

The Pharaohs have lost just one of their last 11 competitive games, with that loss registered at home against South Africa in the African Nations Championship earlier this month.

Egypt vs Sierra Leone Prediction

The Pharaohs scored at least two goals in a match for the first time after five games last week and also kept their first clean sheet in six games. They are unbeaten at home in the World Cup qualifiers since 2004 and are strong favorites.

Leone Stars are on a three-game unbeaten run in the World Cup qualifiers for the first time since 2008 and will look to build on that form. They have drawn their two away games in the ongoing qualifying campaign.

The hosts have an impressive record in the World Cup qualifiers and should be able to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Egypt 2-1 Sierra Leone

Egypt vs Sierra Leone Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Egypt to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

