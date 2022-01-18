Egypt vs Sudan Prediction and Betting tips | 19th January 2022

Egypt have their fate in their own hands and need just one point from their final group stage game against Sudan on Wednesday to qualify for the knockout stages of AFCON 2021.

With two wins in two games, Nigeria have more or less secured the top spot in the group and Egypt are expected to finish second unless Sudan pull off a major upset here and Guinea-Bissau also overcome the in-form Nigeria.

Mohamed Salah has scored the only goal for the five-time champions at the competition so far and they will need to be more effective in the final third if they are to make it to the round of 16.

Egypt vs Sudan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Egypt and Sudan have a long history in football and have squared off 21 times across all competitions since their first encounter in 1957.

Egypt hold the upper hand against their southern neighbors, leading 14-2 in wins while five games have ended in a stalemate.

The two sides have also met five times in the AFCON finals, with three wins for the Pharaohs, one win for Sudan and one game ending in a draw.

Sudan, the 1970 champions have qualified for the competition for the first time since 2012 while it is the third consecutive appearance at the AFCON finals for Egypt.

Sudan have never scored more than two goals in a game against Egypt in a competitive game, though they have scored four goals against them in a friendly game.

Only three games in this fixture have ended in a goalless draw.

Egypt vs Sudan Prediction

Egypt are always strong favorites heading into the competition but have failed to live up to their billing. They kicked off their campaign with a 1-0 loss to Nigeria and then saved face with a 1-0 win over Guinea-Bissau.

Sudan have conceded three goals in the competition but kept a clean sheet in their opening fixture against Guinea-Bissau. While they are inferior to Egypt in squad quality, they might put up a good fight in the final group stage game.

Nonetheless, Mo Salah and Co. should be able to come out victorious in this encounter against Sudan.

Prediction: Egypt 2-0 Sudan.

Egypt vs Sudan Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Egypt

Tip 2: Both teams to score - No (Sudan have scored just one goal in their last eight outings across all competitions)

Tip 3: Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (All but six games at AFCON 2021 have seen less than 2.5 goals so far)

Tip 4: Mo Salah to score or assist anytime - Yes

