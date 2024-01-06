Egypt vs Tanzania Prediction and Betting Tips | January 7th 2024

Egypt will entertain Tanzania at the Cairo International Stadium in an international friendly on Sunday.

Both teams are set to play in the 2023 AFCON next week and will look to take this match as an opportunity to warm up for the same. The hosts are playing for the first time since November when they registered a 2-0 win over Sierra Leone in the CAF World Cup qualifiers. Trezeguet bagged a brace in that match, with Mohamed Salah providing the assist for the second goal.

The visitors are also playing for the first time since November. They lost 2-0 to Morocco in their World Cup qualifying match and will look to leave a better account of themselves in this match.

Egypt, the runners-up from the 2021 AFCON, will get their campaign underway with Mozambique next Sunday. Tanzania are back in the competition after missing out in the previous edition and will square off against Morocco in their campaign opener.

Egypt vs Tanzania Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns 12 times in all competitions, with three of these meetings being friendlies. The hosts have enjoyed an unbeaten record in this fixture and have 11 wins against their southern rivals.

They last met in a friendly in 2019, which ended in a 1-0 win for the home team.

Since playing a 1-1 draw in the 1975 AFCON, Egypt have recorded 11 consecutive wins against the visitors.

Tanzania have failed to score in their last three meetings against the hosts.

The hosts have suffered just one defeat in their last seven friendlies, recording five wins in that period.

The visitors have three wins in their last 11 friendlies, suffering six defeats. Interestingly, they are winless in their away games in friendlies since 2009.

Egypt vs Tanzania Prediction

The Pharaohs are unbeaten in their last four games, recording three wins and keeping three clean sheets in that period. They are unbeaten against the visitors in 12 meetings and have a 100% record at home in this fixture as well.

Rui Vitoria has called up a strong squad for the 2023 AFCON and is likely to experiment with his starting XI in this match. Salah is clearly the best player for the seven-time champions and he will likely be subbed off quickly to avoid risking injury.

Taifa Stars have seen a drop in form recently, with just one win in their last four games. Interestingly, they are unbeaten in their last four away games. They are winless in 12 meetings against the hosts, suffering 11 defeats, and are likely to be the second-best side here.

Considering the hosts' advantage in the head-to-head record and better squad quality, we back them to register a comfortable win and the odds of a clean sheet also look good.

Prediction: Egypt 3-0 Tanzania

Egypt vs Tanzania Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Egypt to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Mohamed Salah to score or assist any time - Yes