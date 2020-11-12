Egypt vs Togo prediction, preview, team news and more | Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers

International football continues across the weekend and into next week, and this Saturday sees Egypt face off with Togo in a qualifying match for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

With both sides falling behind Comoros and Kenya in their qualifying group, a win is paramount for both teams in this game.

Interestingly, Egypt will then travel to Togo three days later to play them in the return match.

Egypt vs Togo Head-to-Head

Saturday’s game is Egypt's first in 2020. Their last three games in 2019 saw Egypt defeat Liberia in a friendly, but in their qualifying campaign for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, they were only able to secure draws with Kenya and Comoros.

Togo will also be looking for their first win in this qualifying group after struggling in 2019. They were beaten 1-0 at home by Comoros, and then picked up a 1-1 draw with Kenya four days later.

Their last match came in October, when they drew 1-1 at home with Sudan.

Historically, Egypt have faced Togo on eight occasions. They've won six of those games, drawing one and losing another. The last time Togo came out on top in this fixture was back in 2000.

Egypt form guide: W-W-W-D-D

Togo form guide: L-D-L-D-D

Egypt vs Togo Team News

Egypt have only two injury concerns ahead of this game, with defenders Baher El Mohamady and Ramy Rabia sidelined. Premier League stars Mohamed Salah, Trezeguet and Mohamed Elneny are all expected to feature for the North Africans.

Injured: Bader El Mohamady, Ramy Rabia

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Togo have a full strength squad to select from for this match, and they are expected to name a similar side to the one they used in late 2019.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Egypt vs Togo Predicted XI

Egypt predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Mohamed El Shenawy, Ahmed Elmohamady, Ahmed Hegazy, Ahmed Fathy, Ayman Ashrf, Tarek Hamed, Mohamed Elneny, Mohamed Salah, Kahraba, Trezeguet, Marwan Mohsen

Togo predicted XI (4-3-3): Malcom Barcola, Steve Lawson, Hakim Ouro-Sama, Djene Dakonam, Adewale Olufade, Mathieu Dossevi, Koffi Atchou, Lalawele Atakora, David Henen, Kodjo Fo-Doh Laba, Peniel Mlapa

Egypt vs Togo Prediction

Assuming Egypt play a full-strength side this Saturday, this should be a game they can win.

It’s been a long time since Togo made any kind of impact on the international stage, and with the firepower of Salah and Trezeguet, Egypt should have more than enough to pick up a victory on Friday.

Prediction: Egypt 2-0 Togo