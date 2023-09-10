Egypt vs Tunisia Prediction and Betting Tips | September 12, 2023

Two African powerhouses square off in a friendly as Egypt take on Tunisia at the 30 June Stadium on Tuesday (September 12).

Their last meeting was in the Arab Cup semifinals in December 2021, where the Carthage Eagles scraped a 1-0 win at Doha's Stadium 974.

Egypt wrapped up their 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign on Friday with a 1-0 win over Ethiopia, thanks to a first-half strike from Pyramids FC midfielder Mostafa Fathy. The seven-time African champion finished top of Group D with 15 points from six games, five above runners-up Guinea.

Rui Vitoria‘s men have now won eight games across competitions since a 4-1 loss against South Korea in June 2022.

Meanwhile, Tunisia wrapped up their AFCON qualifiers in style, cruising to a 3-0 win over Botswana on Thursday. Before that, Jalel Kadri‘s side fell to a 1-0 loss against Equatorial Guinea on June 17, three days before a 1-1 friendly draw with Algeria.

Next up for Tunisia is an Egypt side who have lost six of their last eight meetings between the two nations since November 2005.

Egypt vs Tunisia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

With 15 wins from the last 36 meetings, Tunisia boasts a slight upper hand in the fixture.

Egypt have picked up two fewer wins in that period, while the spoils have been shared eight times.

The Pharaohs have won their last 10 home games across competitions, scoring 19 goals and keeping eight clean sheets since January 2021.

Tunisia are winless in four of their last five away games, losing twice, since September 2022.

Egypt vs Tunisia Prediction

Considering past results between the two teams and talent across both rosters, anticipate a pulsating contest. The Pharaohs will have their home fans cheering them on, so fancy Egypt coming out on top, albeit by the odd goal.

Prediction: Egypt 2-1 Tunisia

Egypt vs Tunisia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Egypt

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in seven of Egypt’s last nine games.)

Tip 3: More than 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in Egypt’s last nine outings.)