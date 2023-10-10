Egypt vs Zambia Prediction and Betting Tips | October 12, 2023 

Egypt and Zambia square off in a friendly on Thursday (October 12) in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates.

The Pharaohs will look to get back to winning ways following their 3-1 defeat to Tunisia in a friendly last month. Aissa Laidounni and Hamza Rafia scored in either half, while Hamdi Fathi scored a first-half own goal to help the Carthage Eagles secure the win.

Zambia, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw at Comoros in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier. Goals in either half from Benjalous Youssouf and Patson Daka ensured a share of the spoils as Zambia finished as Group H winners.

The Chipolopolo will use this game to continue preparations for their return to competitive action in November. They also have another friendly lined up against Uganda next week before facing Congo and Niger in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Egypt, meanwhile, face fellow North African side Algeria in a friendly before facing Djibouti and Sierra Leone in the World Cup qualifiers.

Egypt vs Zambia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 23rd meeting between the two sides. Egypt lead 11-6.

Their last meeting in a friendly in October 2015 saw Egypt win 3-0.

Four of their last five meetings have produced less than three goals.

Egypt's defeat to Tunisia ended a run of eight wins.

Eight of Egypt's last 10 games have produced at least three goals.

Egypt are unbeaten in eight meetings with Zambia, winning six.

Egypt vs Zambia Prediction

Egypt were on a good run of form, winning eight straight games before being sent crashing down by Tunisia last month. Rui Vitoria's side will want to get back to winning ways, with the World Cup qualifiers and 2023 AFCON on the horizon.

Zambia, for their part, are on a five-game unbeaten run and recently won the COSAFA Cup. They also finished top in an AFCON qualificiation group that also contained Cote d'Iviore but have not beaten Egypt since 1996.

Expect that winless run against the North African giants to continue in a comfortable win for Egypt.

Prediction: Egypt 3-1 Zambia

Egypt vs Zambia Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Egypt to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Egypt to score over 1.5 goals