Eibar 0-1 Barcelona: Player ratings as Antoine Griezmann's golazo ensures 3rd place for Blaugrana | La Liga 2020-21

Barcelona closed out their 2020-21 La Liga campaign with a slender 1-0 victory over bottom side Eibar. Antoine Griezmann scored an amazing volley in the 81st minute to lift Lionel Messi-less Blaugrana, who ended their disappointing season on a victorious note.

Despite being relegated from the league, the Azulgranas weren't going down without a fight, frustrating their mighty visitors with resolute defending and causing plenty of trouble at the other end.

However, Ronald Koeman's side's superiority eventually showed, as Griezmann netted a spectacular volley from close range to secure a late victory and third place for the Blaugrana.

On that note, here are the player ratings for Barcelona::

Neto - 7.5/10

Neto wasn't troubled much, but whenever he was called into question, he was thwarted Eibar and picked up a clean sheet for his efforts.

Ronald Araujo - 7/10

It was a colossal performance in defence from Araujo, who held his own against Eibar looked. He demonstrated his aerial strength too, winning five duels.

Frenkie de Jong - 6.5/10

De Jong put up a much better performance to end an otherwise inconsistent season on a good note. He was tidy on the ball and passed it with unerring accuracy.

Oscar Mingueza - 6/10

He seemed like the weakest link in Barcelona's defence early on as Eibar targeted him. Luckily for him, the Blaugrana managed to keep a clean sheet. Mingueza attempted an audacious effort from range in the first half, which constituted Barcelona's only shot at goal in that period before he was taken off at half-time.

Sergino Dest - 7/10

It was a good attacking performance from the American, who laid some excellent crosses and switched plays with Moriba to open up Eibar. Defensively, he was sound, too, completing three of his four attempted tackles and making one clearance.

Sergio Busquets - 7/10

Busquets was a battering ram in midfield, breaking up plays with vital interventions, but nerves got the better of him at times. He completed just two of his nine attempted tackles.

Ilaix Moriba - 7/10

It was a lively performance from Moriba, as the youngster poked holes in Eibar's defence with his direct runs. He also showed menacing speed whenever he broke forward. Unfortunately, his game ended prematurely, as he trudged off the pitch with an injury in the 56th minute.

Junior Firpo - 6/10

Firpo looked unsettled and went into the books for a foul. He was lucky to escape a handball, too, before Koeman took him off at half-time.

Francisco Trincao - 6/10

Trincao was sloppy in possession, giving the ball away cheaply a few times during the first half, which resulted in two Eibar chances. Koeman, who made three substitutions at the break, took the youngster off at half-time.

Ousmane Dembele - 7.5/10

The centre of Barcelona's attacking play against Eibar, Dembele was a bright spot in the Blaugrana attack with his direct runs and tireless work. He also set up Griezmann with a deflected cross.

Antoine Griezmann - 8/10

Without Messi to feed him, Griezmann took it upon himself to create opportunities. But too often, his driving runs weren't picked out by a teammate. Greizmann made up for it all with an outrageous, scissor-kick volley that secured a late win and saved Barcelona's blushes.

Ratings of Barcelona substitutes:

Jordi Alba - 6/10

The Spaniard was too sloppy and offered precious little going forward as well.

Martin Braithwaite - 6/10

Braithwaite showed no attacking intent and cut an anonymous figure in attack. He has been one of the biggest disappointments of the season, and Barcelona are likely to either offload the Dane or send him out on loan for next season.

Samuel Umtiti - 6/10

With His future already up in the air, Umititi made no case for himself in the final game of the season. The Frenchman looked shaky in defence and was caught out on the ball a few times as well.

Riqui Puig - 6.5/10

It was a decent cameo from the Barcelona outcast, who'll hope to regain his place in the side next season.

Miralem Pjanic - 6/10

Barcelona's last substitution of the night, Pjanic, was barely seen in the game as he capped off an underwhelming debut season on an indifferent note against Eibar.