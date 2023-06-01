Eibar vs Alaves Prediction and Betting Tips | 3rd June 2023 

Eibar host Alaves at the Ipurua Municipal Stadium on Saturday for the first leg of their promotion playoffs in the Segunda Division.

The sides finished with equal number of points in the regular season with 71 each after 42 games, but Alaves finished above Eibar in fourth on goal difference.

Los Armeros, who are in their second consecutive year in the second division, nearly blew it all up by going off the boil towards the end of the campaign.

After winning five games in a row between matchday 28 and matchday 32, the Basque Country outfit failed to win in any of their next nine outings.

However, having opened up a healthy lead earlier on, Eibar didn't fall outside of the top six, while also beating Huesca on the final day to cut themselves some slack.

Alaves, aiming to make an immediate return to the top-flight after their relegation in 2022, started their campaign strongly. They went their first eight games unbeaten and lost just once in their first 17 matches.

Like Eibar, the Babazorros also lost stream towards the end of their campaign, winning just twice from eight matches, but had enough cushion to eventually survive in the playoff zone.

Eibar vs Alaves Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

In 32 games between the sides, Eibar won 15 times over Alaves and lost on just 12 occasions.

Alaves have failed to score in their last two away games against Eibar - a 3-0 defeat in May 2021 and 0-0 draw in November 2022.

Alaves, however, beat Eibar 2-0 in their last encounter in February 2023.

Alaves have won just one of their last four away games to Eibar (2-0 in November 2019).

Alaves scored 47 goals in the regular league season, with only three teams scoring more - Albacete (58), Granada (55) and Las Palmas (49).

With just 33 goals conceded in 42 games, Alaves also had the fourth best record in the Segunda Division.

Eibar vs Alaves Prediction

Eibar had a terrific record on home turf during the regular season, losing just twice in 21 matches. Alaves haven't been able to get the better of them at the Ipurua in their last two visits there, and we can see the run continue here.

Prediction: Eibar 2-1 Alaves

Eibar vs Alaves Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Eibar

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to scoere: Yes

Poll : 0 votes