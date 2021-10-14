Eibar vs Almeria prediction, preview, team news and more | Segunda Division 2021-22

Eibar will trade tackles with UD Almeria in a Segunda Division matchday 10 fixture on Friday.

The home side come into the clash on the back of a thrilling 3-3 draw away to Miranda on Saturday. Roger Bruge stepped off the bench to score a last-gasp equalizer for the hosts in the six-goal thriller.

Almeria also settled for a share of the spoils in a 1-1 draw with Las Palmas on home turf. Francisco Portillo and Jonathan Vieira scored in either half to share the points.

The draws left Eibar and Almeria in fifth and first spots in the table respectively. The visitors currently lead the way at the summit with 19 points accrued from nine matches. Eibar are four points and four places below them.

Eibar vs Almeria Head-to-Head

Eibar have four wins from their last 10 matches against Almeria while the visitors have been victorious on five occasions. The two sides played out a draw in one match.

The two sides have not clashed since a La Liga matchday 33 fixture in 2015 when Almeria secured a 2-0 victory on home turf en-route to their relegation.

Eibar suffered relegation from the top-flight last season and kickstarted their return to La Liga 2 with consecutive defeats in the opening two games of the season. They have rebounded, however, and are unbeaten in seven matches since then.

Almeria have won six of their nine games this season to set the pace at the summit of the table.

Eibar form guide: D-W-D-W-W

Almeria form guide: D-W-W-W-L

Eibar vs Almeria Team News

Eibar

Anaitz Arbilla Zabala has been ruled out until November with a knee injury.

Injury: Anaitz Arbilla Zabala

Suspension: None

Almeria

Aitor Bunuel is the only injury concern for the visitors with a ligament injury. There are no suspension worries for Almeria.

Injury: Aitor Bunuel

Suspension: None

Eibar vs Almeria Predicted XI

Eibar Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Ander Cantero (GK); Alvaro Tejero, Esteban Burgos, Sergio Alvarez, Roberto Correa; Edu Exposito, Frederico Venacio; Javier Munoz, Jose Corpas, Stoichkov; Gustavo Blanco

Almeria Predicted XI (4-3-3): Rubio Fernando (GK); Alejandro Plaza, Srdjan Babic, Chumi, Alejandro Pozo; Samuel Costa, Cesar de la Hoz, Lucas Robertone; Largie Ramazani, Francisco Portillo, Umar Sadiq

Eibar vs Almeria Prediction

Almeria have started the season in rampant form but Eibar also have promotion aspirations this term.

Both sides have played on the front foot in most of their games this season and each have the capacity to get on the scoresheet on Friday. We are predicting the spoils will be shared in a tactical and low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Eibar 1-1 Almeria

Edited by Peter P