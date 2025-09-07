Eibar vs Andorra Prediction and Betting Tips | September 8th 2025

Eibar will invite Andorra to Municipal de Ipurua in the Segunda Division on Monday. The visitors have enjoyed an unbeaten start to their league campaign, while Armagiñak have a win, a loss, and a draw in three games thus far.
The hosts suffered their first defeat of the season last week as they lost 2-1 away to Huesca. Jon Magunazelaia had equalized in the 23rd minute, four minutes after Huesca took the lead. Late drama ensued as Anaitz Arbilla was sent off in the third minute of stoppage time, while Sergi Enrich bagged the winner for Huesca two minutes later.
The visitors made it two wins in a row in their previous outing with a 2-1 home triumph over Burgos. Kim Min-su scored in the first half while he assisted Marc Domènech's 55th-minute strike.
Eibar vs Andorra Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- There is not much history between the two teams, and they have met just four times. They have been evenly matched in these meetings, with each side winning once.
- Both teams have scored two goals apiece in two games in this fixture while also keeping two clean sheets.
- Both teams have conceded three goals in three league games thus far.
- The hosts have won just one of their last four league outings.
- The visitors are unbeaten in their last four games in the Segunda Division, recording three wins.
- Los Armeros have won their last three home games in the Segunda Division, keeping two clean sheets.
- Els Tricolors have outscored the hosts 6-5 in three league games thus far.
- Three of the four meetings between them have produced under 2.5 goals.
Eibar vs Andorra Prediction
Armagiñak have scored one goal apiece in two of their last three league games thus far and will look to improve upon that record. Their only win against the visitors was registered away from home in the 2023-24 campaign.
Els Tricolors drew their campaign opener against Las Palmas and have won their last two league games, scoring five goals. Interestingly, they have conceded one goal apiece in three games thus far.
The two games between them at Monday's venue have ended in draws, and considering Armagiñak's home record in the Segunda Division, a draw will likely ensue.
Prediction: Eibar 2-2 Andorra
Eibar vs Andorra Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Draw
Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals
Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes
Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes