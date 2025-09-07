Eibar vs Andorra Prediction and Betting Tips | September 8th 2025

Eibar will invite Andorra to Municipal de Ipurua in the Segunda Division on Monday. The visitors have enjoyed an unbeaten start to their league campaign, while Armagiñak have a win, a loss, and a draw in three games thus far.

Ad

The hosts suffered their first defeat of the season last week as they lost 2-1 away to Huesca. Jon Magunazelaia had equalized in the 23rd minute, four minutes after Huesca took the lead. Late drama ensued as Anaitz Arbilla was sent off in the third minute of stoppage time, while Sergi Enrich bagged the winner for Huesca two minutes later.

The visitors made it two wins in a row in their previous outing with a 2-1 home triumph over Burgos. Kim Min-su scored in the first half while he assisted Marc Domènech's 55th-minute strike.

Ad

Trending

Eibar vs Andorra Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There is not much history between the two teams, and they have met just four times. They have been evenly matched in these meetings, with each side winning once.

Both teams have scored two goals apiece in two games in this fixture while also keeping two clean sheets.

Both teams have conceded three goals in three league games thus far.

The hosts have won just one of their last four league outings.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last four games in the Segunda Division, recording three wins.

Los Armeros have won their last three home games in the Segunda Division, keeping two clean sheets.

Els Tricolors have outscored the hosts 6-5 in three league games thus far.

Three of the four meetings between them have produced under 2.5 goals.

Ad

Eibar vs Andorra Prediction

Armagiñak have scored one goal apiece in two of their last three league games thus far and will look to improve upon that record. Their only win against the visitors was registered away from home in the 2023-24 campaign.

Els Tricolors drew their campaign opener against Las Palmas and have won their last two league games, scoring five goals. Interestingly, they have conceded one goal apiece in three games thus far.

Ad

The two games between them at Monday's venue have ended in draws, and considering Armagiñak's home record in the Segunda Division, a draw will likely ensue.

Prediction: Eibar 2-2 Andorra

Eibar vs Andorra Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Dupare Shubham is a football journalist with a wealth of experience. It was Zidane's infamous headbutt at the 2006 World Cup final that got him hooked on to the sport. Shubham contributed to the 2022 FIFA World Cup coverage at Sportskeeda, producing match previews and even minute-to-minute live blogs. Apart from writing articles, he is adept at fact-checking and researching trends, and at communicating with the editorial team.



For all fans, he has one message: "Football is my cup of tea, let's talk football over a cup of tea." Know More