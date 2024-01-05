Eibar vs Athletic Bilbao Prediction and Betting Tips | January 7th 2024

Eibar begin the new year when they play host to Athletic Bilbao at the Municipal de Ipurua in the last 32 of the Copa del Rey on Sunday.

Ernesto Valverde’s men head into the weekend unbeaten in their last 13 games against the hosts and will look to extend their dominance in this fixture.

Eibar failed to find their feet in their final game of the year as they could only salvage a 1-1 draw at home against Sporting Gijon.

This was a fourth consecutive La Liga 2 game without a win for Joseba Etxeberria’s side, who have picked up two draws and lost twice since a 3-1 victory over Levante on November 25.

Eibar now return to action in the Copa del Rey, where they saw off Lorca and Melilla in the first two rounds, scoring five goals and conceding once.

Meanwhile, Athletic Bilbao picked up where they left off last year as they cruised to a 2-0 victory over Sevilla on New Year’s Day.

Valverde’s men have now won three consecutive games and are unbeaten in their last 11 outings across all competitions, claiming eight wins and three draws since a 1-0 defeat against Barcelona on October 22.

Bilbao, who are currently fourth in the La Liga standings, now turn their sights to the Copa del Rey, where they kicked off the campaign with a 2-1 win over Rubi on November 1, five weeks before seeing off CD Cayon 3-0 in the second round.

Eibar vs Athletic Bilbao Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With eight wins from the last 21 meetings between the sides, Athletic Bilbao boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Eibar have picked up just two wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 11 occasions.

Etxeberria’s men have failed to win their last 13 games against Athletic Bilbao, losing six and claiming seven draws since a 2-0 victory in August 2015.

Bilbao are unbeaten in six consecutive away matches in all competitions, picking up four wins and two draws since October’s 1-0 loss at Barcelona.

Eibar are unbeaten in their last eight home games, picking up four wins and four draws since a 1-0 defeat against Leganes on September 3.

Eibar vs Athletic Bilbao Prediction

The spoils have been shared in five of the last six meetings between Eibar and Athletic Bilbao and we anticipate another cagey contest this weekend.

However, the hosts have suffered a drop-off in form of late and we fancy Valverde’s men claiming a narrow victory.

Prediction: Eibar 1-2 Athletic Bilbao

Eibar vs Athletic Bilbao Betting Tips

Tip 1: Bilbao to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in their last five meetings)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in four of the last five clashes between the teams)