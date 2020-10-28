Eibar vs Cadiz prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

Eibar host La Liga surprise package Cadiz at the Ipurua on Friday, with both sides coming into this round eight fixture in good form.

Cadiz are sixth in the table in their first top-flight season since 2006 with 11 points gained so far, including their shock win over Real Madrid two weeks ago. Eibar are 11th in the table, but can go level on points with Cadiz with a victory.

Eibar started the season with only a single point from their opening four games, but have turned the corner in October, with a 2-1 win over Real Valladolid followed by a creditable goalless draw against Osasuna.

Los Armeros then produced a gritty performance in Andalusia, defeating Sevilla by a solitary goal from Kike Garcia.

Lucas Ocampos ought to have equalized for the home side in injury time, but stabbed the ball wide from close range. That was a great win for Eibar, who became the first La Liga team to win at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan in 2020.

As for Cadiz, the newly promoted side have grabbed some major scalps this season, defeating Athletic Bilbao and Real Madrid 1-0 away from home.

In the battle of the Yellow Submarines last week, Cadiz walked away with a point from a goalless draw, but could consider themselves unlucky after Alvaro Negredo's goal was ruled offside by the narrowest of margins.

Eibar vs Cadiz Head-to-Head

Eibar were only promoted to the top flight in 2014, while Cadiz are making their first appearance in La Liga since 2006, so this is the first time these two teams are meeting in Spain's top division.

In the lower divisions, Eibar have won four of the last six, with Cadiz winning one and drawing one. The last time these two teams met was back in 2008, with Eibar winning 1-0 at home.

Eibar form guide: L-L-W-D-W

Cadiz form guide: L-W-D-W-D

Eibar vs Cadiz Team News

Eibar

Jose Luis Mendilibar continues to be without Jose Angel, who is ruled out with a knee injury until the end of January at least. Howewer, Edu Exposito returned to match fitness against Sevilla and will be available.

Pedro Bigas and Recio continue to remain doubts with muscle problems ahead of this game. Mendilibar may revert to his usual 4-4-2 after finding success against Sevilla away from home with a 4-5-1 formation, but the personnel are largely going to be the same, with Sergi Enrich and Pedro Leon likely to return.

Injuries: Jose Angel

Doubtful: Pedro Bigas, Recio

Suspensions: None

Cadiz

Cadiz left-back Luismi Quezada is out until mid December with a knee injury, while defensive pair Iza Carcelen and Marcos Mauro were fitness doubts but are unlikely to feature anyway with Cadiz' backline performing well.

Alvaro Cervera has found a system that works, naming the same lineup against Real Madrid and Villarreal, so he is unlikely to change anything after a week's rest.

Injuries: Luizmi Quezada

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Eibar vs Cadiz Predicted XI

Eibar Predicted XI (4-4-2): Marko Dmitrovic (GK); Anaitz Arbilla, Esteban Burgos, Paulo Oliveira, Kevin Rodriguez; Pedro Leon, Sergio Alvares, Pape Diop, Takashi Inui; Kike Garcia, Sergi Enrich

Cadiz Predicted XI (4-4-2): Jeremias Ledesma (GK); Carlos Akapo, Juan Cala, Fali, Alfonso Espino; Salvi Sanchez, Jose Mari, Jens Jonsson, Alex Fernandez; Anthony Lozano, Alvaro Negredo

Eibar vs Cadiz Prediction

Eibar are traditionally quite strong at home but have found it tricky without the presence of their boisterous fans at the 8,000-strong Ipurua. Cadiz have looked very defensively sound so far, and with Eibar having not found the net in five of their last seven home games in La Liga, they could keep yet another clean sheet.

Mendilibar's men have been organised at the back recently, so we could witness a goalless draw in this encounter.

Prediction: Eibar 0-0 Cadiz