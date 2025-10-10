Eibar vs Castellon Prediction and Betting Tips | October 12th 2025

Eibar will host Castellon at the Ipurua Municipal Stadium on Sunday in another round of the 2025-26 Spanish La Liga 2 campaign. The hosts will be keen to return to winning ways and move higher up the league table after dropping points in their last two games.

Ad

Eibar went down to 10 men early in their last game as they fell to a 1-0 defeat against AD Ceuta to mark their third defeat of the season, and have now managed just one win in their last four games. The Gunsmiths, who currently sit 10th in the table, have won three and drawn two of their eight league games so far, but could drop as low as 16th place should they fail to pick up points on Sunday.

Ad

Trending

Castellon are tied on points with this weekend's hosts but are in much better form, having won each of their last three games, most recently getting a solid 3-1 win over Sporting Gijon last Sunday. The visitors started the season poorly with only one point from their opening four games, but appear to have turned things around and will be keen to continue in the same vein this weekend.

Eibar vs Castellon Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met on 17 previous occasions going into Sunday’s meeting. Eibar have won five of those games, and two have ended in draws, while Castellon won the remaining 10.

The hosts have won only one of their meetings with Castellon since October 2005.

The visitors have kept clean sheets in four of the last five editions of this fixture.

Eibar have scored 10 goals and conceded seven in eight league games so far, while Castellon have scored 13 and conceded 12 in the same number of games.

Ad

Eibar vs Castellon Prediction

Armagiñak are slight favorites to get the win thanks to their home advantage and solid defensive record, but will need to improve on their poor recent form to get a result.

Orelluts will rely heavily on their solid recent form to get a result on the road, but will need to avoid complacency to ensure they pick up at least a point.

Ad

Prediction: Eibar 1-1 Castellon

Eibar vs Castellon Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of the hosts’ last five games have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have gotten on the scoresheet in five of the visitors' last six matches)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soyoye Jedidiah Jedidiah is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda, who has been covering match previews for more than 3 years. Currently pursuing an engineering degree from the University of Ibadan, he conducts thorough research and ensures to be up-to-date with football news across the globe to create the most accurate previews.



A Manchester United fan, Jedidiah fell in love with football and the Red Devils since their UEFA Champions League triumph over Chelsea in 2008. He is a big fan of Robert Lewandowski and his historic performances from 2020, but feels that only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are capable of replicating the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. His all-time favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti due to the Italian's remarkable composure in difficult moments of a contest. Spain's 1-0 win over Netherlands in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is etched in his memory forever.



A true student of the game, Jedidiah relishes identifying hidden gems from lower-tiered leagues such as the EFL Championship and the Eredivisie. When not creating previews, he likes playing football and reading books. Know More