Eibar will host Deportivo Alaves at the Ipurua Municipal Stadium on Sunday (Novemebr 20) in the Segunda Division.

The hosts are playing well and have their sights firmly set on a return to La Liga after a two-season absence. Eibar played out a 1-1 draw against Las Palmas in their last game, with Jose Corpas scoring the leveler, before beating Las Rozas in the Copa del Rey last weekend. Eibar are fifth in the standings with 26 points from 15 games.

Deportivo, meanwhile, are enjoying a brilliant campaign and will fancy themselves as promotion favourites with a third of the season gone. They beat Real Zaragoza 1-0 in their last outing, with Jason scoring the winner just after the hour mark to open his account for the season.

The visitors are atop the standings with 30 points from 15 games and will look to solidify their place at the top.

Eibar vs Deportivo Alaves Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In their last 30 meetings, the hosts have won 15 times, while the visitors have won 11. There have been four draws between them.

Deportivo are without a clean sheet in their last three games in the fixture.

Both teams have scored 18 league goals this season, the joint-second highest in the Segunda Division.

Eibar have picked up 17 points at home this season, a tally bettered only by Deportivo.

Alaves have picked up 12 points on the road in the league this season. Only Levante (13) have picked up more.

Eibar vs Deportivo Alaves Prediction

Eibar have won three of their last four games and are unbeaten in their last five games across competitions. They're yet to taste defeat at home this season and will fancy their chances here.

Alaves are on a run of back-to-back victories and are unbeaten in their last seven games. They have lost just once away from home this season and could clinch a point here.

Prediction: Eibar 1-1 Deportivo Alaves

Eibar vs Deportivo Alaves Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Alaves to score first: YES (The away team have scored the first goal in five of the last seven games in this fixture,)

Tip 3 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (All but one of the hosts' last six games have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

