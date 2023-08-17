Eibar vs Elche Prediction and Betting Tips | August 19, 2023 

Eibar host Elche at the Municipal de Ipurua on Saturday (August 19) on matchday two of the 2023-24 Segunda Division as both sides look to pick up their first win.

The Gunsmiths were battered 4-0 by Racing Santander on the opening weekend. Inigo Vicente, Aritz Aldasoro and Gerard Fernandez scored in the first half before Lago Junior added a fourth after the break to put the final nail in Eibar's coffin. It was the joint heaviest loss of the opening round. Joseba Etxeberria's side sit rock-bottom in the standings.

Elche, meanwhile, are up in 15th after going down 1-0 to Racing Ferrol. Iker Losada scored the only goal of the game in the 51st minute as Los Franjiverdes misfired badly. The Alicante side had 56% possession and mustered 14 shots, of which just one was on target.

Having been relegated from La Liga last season, it was a difficult start to life in the second division for Elche, who will look to pick themselves up.

Eibar vs Elche Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 31 clashes between the two sides, with Elche winning 13 times and losing eight.

Elche have won their last three clashes with Eibar, each with a scoreline of 1-0.

This fixture has not seen a draw in the last six clashes.

Elche have won five of their last six clashes with Eibar, having won only one of the previous five

The two teams meet in the Segunda Division for the first time since the 2008-09 season.

Having lost their opening game, Elche could go their first two games without a win for the third straight year.

Eibar vs Elche Prediction

Elche have had a good record against Eibar in recent years and will enter the contest with confidence. Los Armeros could still be reeling from their 4-0 hammering on the opening weekend but will rely on home support to avoid another loss. This one could end in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Eibar 1-1 Elche

Eibar vs Elche Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes