Eibar vs Elche Prediction and Betting Tips | August 19, 2023 

Eibar host Elche at the Municipal de Ipurua on Saturday (August 19) on matchday two of the 2023-24 Segunda Division as both sides look to pick up their first win.
The Gunsmiths were battered 4-0 by Racing Santander on the opening weekend. Inigo Vicente, Aritz Aldasoro and Gerard Fernandez scored in the first half before Lago Junior added a fourth after the break to put the final nail in Eibar's coffin. It was the joint heaviest loss of the opening round. Joseba Etxeberria's side sit rock-bottom in the standings.
Elche, meanwhile, are up in 15th after going down 1-0 to Racing Ferrol. Iker Losada scored the only goal of the game in the 51st minute as Los Franjiverdes misfired badly. The Alicante side had 56% possession and mustered 14 shots, of which just one was on target.
Having been relegated from La Liga last season, it was a difficult start to life in the second division for Elche, who will look to pick themselves up.
Eibar vs Elche Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- There have been 31 clashes between the two sides, with Elche winning 13 times and losing eight.
- Elche have won their last three clashes with Eibar, each with a scoreline of 1-0.
- This fixture has not seen a draw in the last six clashes.
- Elche have won five of their last six clashes with Eibar, having won only one of the previous five
- The two teams meet in the Segunda Division for the first time since the 2008-09 season.
- Having lost their opening game, Elche could go their first two games without a win for the third straight year.
Eibar vs Elche Prediction
Elche have had a good record against Eibar in recent years and will enter the contest with confidence. Los Armeros could still be reeling from their 4-0 hammering on the opening weekend but will rely on home support to avoid another loss. This one could end in a low-scoring draw.
Prediction: Eibar 1-1 Elche
Eibar vs Elche Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Draw
Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes