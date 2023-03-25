Eibar vs FC Andorra Prediction and Betting Tips | March 26, 2023 

Eibar and FC Andorra will battle for three points in a Segunda Division matchday 33 fixture on Sunday (March 26).

The hosts are coming off a thrilling 3-2 comeback win at Mirandes on Monday. Raul and Cesar Pina scored first-half goals to give Mirandes a two-goal lead at the break. However, Jon Bautista stepped up to the plate in the final 30 minutes, providing two assists before scoring the winner in the 75th-minute to complete a spectacular comeback.

Andorra, meanwhile, also came back from a two-goal deficit to share the spoils in a 2-2 draw against UD Ibiza at home. Coke and Ekain Arana put the visitors two-goals up inside the opening 26 minutes. Sinan Bakis and Christos Albanis scored in the final 15 minutes to level matters.

The draw left Els Tricolors in 12th spot, having garnered 40 points from 32 games. Eibar lead the way at the summit with 62 points and have a four-point advantage over second-placed Granada.

Eibar vs FC Andorra Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The reverse fixture ended in a 2-0 home win for Andorra.

Eibar are on a five-game winning run in the league without conceding.

Andorra's 3-0 victory over Cartagena ended a seven-game winless streak on the road, losing six.

Eibar's last nine games have produced less than three goals.

Andorra have conceded at least twice in four of their last six away matches.

Six of Eibar's last seven home games have seen at least one side fail to score.

Eibar vs FC Andorra Prediction

Eibar have been on a positive roll, winning their last five league games to put themselves in the driving seat to secure automatic promotion. The league leaders will be full of confidence owing to their winning run, but their defeat in the reverse fixture to Andorra highlights the threat posed by their visitors.

Eder Sarabia's side have punched above their weight in what is their first outing in the Spanish second tier. They're on course for a comfortable mid-table finish and will fancy their chances of springing an upset at Ipurua.

However, Eibar's strong run of form, coupled with home advantage, gives them a significant edge. The hosts should claim a comfortable win and also keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: Eibar 2-0 Andorra

Eibar vs FC Andorra Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Eibar to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

