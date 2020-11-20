Eibar vs Getafe prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

Eibar welcome Getafe to the Ipurua as both teams resume their 2020-21 La Liga campaigns on Sunday. Eibar sit in 16th place after nine games, while Getafe are in 10th place with 11 points.

Los Armeros followed their 2-0 loss to Cadiz at home with a disappointing 1-1 draw away to newly-promoted Huesca. Eibar were indebted to goalkeeper Marko Dmitrovic, who made some crucial saves as Esteban Burgos and Rafa Mir got on the scoresheet.

Getafe only had Mauro Arambarri's golazo to celebrate in their 3-1 loss to Villarreal at home prior to the international break, with the Azulones looking second best for much of the game.

They've looked poor ever since their shock 1-0 win over Barcelona at home, with a 1-0 loss to Granada and a 2-2 draw to Valencia resulting in a drop down the table.

Eibar vs Getafe Head-to-Head

Eibar and Getafe have played out five draws against each other in their last 10 games, with Getafe winning three and Eibar two. The Basque side's last win came at home in 2015, with Getafe's last trip to the Ipurua ending in a 1-0 win last year.

The last time these two teams met, they played out a 1-1 draw at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez in June this year.

Eibar form guide: W-D-W-L-D

Getafe form guide: L-W-L-D-L

Eibar vs Getafe Team News

Eibar

Jose Luis Mendilibar can call upon midfielder Recio once again, but Cote remains out with a long term injury.

The Eibar boss is likely to stick with the same team that faced Huesca, with the rest of his squad fully fit.

Injuries: Cote

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Getafe

¡Buenos días azulones! ☀



El equipo continúa preparando hoy en la Ciudad Deportiva el encuentro del próximo domingo frente al @SDEibar 💪#VamosGeta pic.twitter.com/B22kK9uNWW — Getafe C.F. (@GetafeCF) November 20, 2020

Damian Suarez is back from suspension and ought to return at right-back, allowing Allan Nyom to move to the other wing, as left-back Mathias Olivera is out with an injury for the next few weeks.

Jose Bordalas is likely to start Jaime Mata and Cucho Hernandez, as Enes Unal is probably fatigued from his travels with Turkey in the international break.

Injuries: Mathias Olivera

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Eibar vs Getafe Predicted Lineups

Eibar Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Marko Dmitrovic (GK); Alejandro Pozo, Esteban Burgos, Paulo Oliveira, Anaitz Arbilla; Edu Exposito, Sergio Alvarez; Kevin Rodriguez, Takashi Inui, Bryan Gil; Kike Garcia

Getafe Predicted XI (4-4-2): David Soria (GK); Damian Suarez, Djene Dakonam, Chema Rodriguez, Allan Nyom; David Timor, Nemanja Maksimovic, Mauro Arambarri, Marc Cucurella; Cucho Hernandez, Jaime Mata

Eibar vs Getafe Prediction

Eibar are yet to win at home in La Liga this season, and with Getafe travelling poorly this campaign, it seems this game is up for grabs.

Given how often this game finishes as a draw, we can't rule that result out, particularly as it's hard to see where the goal will come for either side.

Prediction: Eibar 0-0 Getafe