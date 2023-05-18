Eibar vs Gijon Prediction and Betting Tips | May 20, 2023 

Eibar host Sporting Gijon at the Ipurua in their final home game of the season, looking to keep the pressure on the top two in the race for promotion.

With 67 points from 40 games, the Gunsmiths are fourth in the Segunda Division but trail second-placed Las Palmas by a point as the race for promotion is set to go down to the wire.

Until matchday 38, Eibar looked to be on their way to La Liga after two years, but back-to-back losses punctured their momentum. Las Palmas beat them 1-0 at the Ipurua before Eibar went down at Racing Santander by the same scoreline.

That saw them slip from first to fourth, with Grenada, Las Palmas and Alaves sneaking ahead. For the record, Alaves have the same number of points as Eibar but are ahead on goal difference.

At the other end of the standings, Gijon are hovering precariously above the relegation zone, but one point in their last two games could be enough to ensure survival.

The Rojiblancos have 49 points from 40 games, six more than relegation-battling Malaga. However, Gijon have won just once in their last five league games - a 3-1 win over Lugo at the start of the month.

Eibar vs Gijon Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 31 previous meetings, Gijon have won 13 and lost ten.

Their last five games have seen Gijon and Eibar win twice apiece.

Eibar won 3-2 at home to Gijon on the latter's last visit to the Ipurua in September 2021

Despite being separated by 14 places in the league table, Eibar (42) have scored just two goals more than Gijon (40).

Eibar are winless in eight games, drawing five times.

Eibar vs Gijon Prediction

Both teams are struggling at the moment. Eibar might be in fourth but have gone a long time without winning - eight games since a 3-2 win at Mirandes on March 23.

Gijon, meanwhile,, appear to have almost secured survival despite a rusty run. Given the form of both teams right now, it's difficult to see a winner, so the prediction is a draw.

Prediction: Eibar 2-2 Gijon

Eibar vs Gijon Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

