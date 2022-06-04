Eibar vs Girona prediction, preview, team news and more | 2021-22 Segunda Division promotion playoffs

Eibar host Girona at the Ipurua Municipal Stadium on Sunday in the second leg of their Segunda Division promotion playoffs, looking to get the job done and reach the finals.

Los Armeros came away from Catalonia with a slender 1-0 victory in the first leg, courtesy of a 28th-minute strike from Ager Aketxe.

Alvaro Terejo was sent off for the visitors in the additional minutes of the opening stanza but the Blanquivermells still couldn't mount a comeback after the break.

The Basque Country outfit now only need a draw to reach the playoff finals, where they could play either Las Palmas or Tenerife for a place in La Liga next season.

Girona have no other choice but to win, although form isn't on their side at the moment, losing five of their last nine games.

Eibar vs Girona Head-To-Head

Eibar have won seven of their previous 11 clashes with Girona, losing only twice.

All seven of their victories in the fixture have come in their last seven games.

Story continues below ad

Eibar Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-W-W-L

Girona Form Guide (all competitions): L-D-W-L-L

Eibar vs Girona Team News

Eibar

Alvaro Terejo was suspended from the clash after getting sent off in the first leg, with Tono Garcia likely to come in for him.

Fran Sol couldn't find the net last time but could still retain his place in the starting XI ahead of the 37-year-old Fernando Llorente.

Injured: None

Suspended: Alvaro Terejo

Unavailable: None

La Liga Lowdown 🧡🇪🇸⚽️ @LaLigaLowdown



Girona 0-1 Eibar ⚔



The ten men held on to take their slender advantage back to the Basque Country.



Girona have now lost five of their last nine games, which will concern Míchel.



#LLL

🧡 FT at MontiliviGirona 0-1 Eibar ⚔The ten men held on to take their slender advantage back to the Basque Country.Girona have now lost five of their last nine games, which will concern Míchel. FT at Montilivi 🔴 Girona 0-1 Eibar ⚔The ten men held on to take their slender advantage back to the Basque Country.Girona have now lost five of their last nine games, which will concern Míchel.#LLL🧡🇪🇸⚽️ https://t.co/kGqLKkiwgz

Story continues below ad

Girona

The Blanquivermells mustered just a single shot on target in the first leg and head coach Michel could make a few changes to his lineup for a more attacking spark.

Nahuel Bastos and Ivan Martin could come into the starting XI.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Eibar vs Girona Predicted XI

Eibar (4-2-3-1): Ander Cantero; Rober Correa, Frederico Venâncio, Xabier Etxeita, Tono Garcia; Edu Expósito, Sergio Álvarez; José Corpas, Ager Aketxe, Quique González; Fran Sol.

Girona (4-3-3): Juan Carlos; Arnau Martínez, Bernardo Espinosa, Santiago Bueno, Jairo Izquierdo; Álex Baena, Pol Lozano, Samuel Sáiz; Nahuel Bustos, Cristhian Stuani, Valery Fernández.

Up to $250 Deposit Match at BetRivers/SugarHouse

Eibar vs Girona Prediction

Girona were poor in the first leg and will need to produce something special to overturn their deficit.

Eibar are a tough team to bear and could do enough to get a draw here, which is enough for them to reach the playoff finals.

Prediction: Eibar 1-1 Girona

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far