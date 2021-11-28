Eibar vs Girona prediction, preview, team news and more | Segunda Division 2021-22

Eibar host Girona at the Municipal de Ipurua in the Spanish Segunda Division on Monday, with both sides having strong seasons so far.

Eibar are currently second in the table, nine points behind Almeria at the summit with a game in hand. Gaizka Garitano's side are unbeaten in their last four league games and will be hoping to continue their momentum with a win against Girona.

Girona, on the other hand, are currently 10th in the table, three points off the top six. Michel's side have won four of their last five league games and will look to climb up the table with a win against Eibar on Monday.

Both sides have been in great form of late and that should make for an exciting matchup.

Eibar vs Girona Head-to-Head

Eibar have dominated the recent head-to-head record between the two sides and are unbeaten in their last five meetings against Girona, winning four of them.

Eibar demolished Girona 3-0 the last time the two sides met back in February 2019. A brace from Charles, along with a goal from Ruben Pena, was enough to secure all three points on the night.

Eibar Form Guide: L-W-D-W-D

Girona Form Guide: W-W-L-W-W

Eibar vs Girona Team News

Juanpe will be a huge miss for Girona

Eibar

Fran Sol will miss the game after injuring his back in the 2-2 draw against Lugo last time out. Meanwhile, Franchu is still out injured.

Injured: Fran Sol, Franchu

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Girona

Juanpe will miss the game due to suspension. Meanwhile, Oscar Urena, Dario Sarmiento, Ramon Terrats, Pol Lozano and Borja Garcia are all still unavailable due to injury.

Injured: Oscar Urena, Dario Sarmiento, Ramon Terrats, Pol Lozano, Borja Garcia

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Juanpe

Eibar vs Girona Predicted XI

Girona FC @GironaFC



❝Portem quatre de cinc partits guanyats. Al principi ens va costar però ara l'equip està molt bé i ho demostrem a dins el camp.❞



❝Porto quatre setmanes amb el grup ja. Estic content de poder ajudar a l'equip.❞ 💬 L'opinió de @davidjunca17 ❝Portem quatre de cinc partits guanyats. Al principi ens va costar però ara l'equip està molt bé i ho demostrem a dins el camp.❞❝Porto quatre setmanes amb el grup ja. Estic content de poder ajudar a l'equip.❞ 💬 L'opinió de @davidjunca17: ❝Portem quatre de cinc partits guanyats. Al principi ens va costar però ara l'equip està molt bé i ho demostrem a dins el camp.❞ ❝Porto quatre setmanes amb el grup ja. Estic content de poder ajudar a l'equip.❞ https://t.co/1jVObp5lUW

Eibar Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Yoel Rodriguez, Alvaro Tejero, Xabier Etxeita, Esteban Burgos, Roberto Correa; Javier Munoz, Sergio Alvarez; Stoichkov, Edu Esposito, Quique; Gustavo Blanco

Girona Predicted XI (5-3-2): Juan Carlos; David Junca, Bernardo, Santiago Bueno, Arnau Martinez, Jordi Calavera; Alex Baena, Aleix Garcia, Ibrahima Kebe; Cristhian Stuani, Samu Saiz

Eibar vs Girona Prediction

It's hard to pick a winner between the two sides given the form that both are in. The attacking quality of both sides is sure to come to the fore during the game on Monday.

We predict an entertaining draw, with both sides getting on the scoresheet.

Prediction: Eibar 2-2 Girona

Edited by Peter P