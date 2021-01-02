Eibar vs Granada prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

Granada will hope to continue their push for European football when they face Eibar in La Liga action on Sunday.

With seven victories and three draws from 15 games, El Grana are seventh in the standings, just a point away from Barcelona.

However, what has kept from being higher up the table despite a fairly-good record is a porous defence. The Andalusian outfit has conceded the most goals (23) by any side in the top half of the standings.

Eibar once again find themselves near the relegation zone. They're just one point away from the drop zone, and a loss on Sunday might push them into the bottom three.

They've won only three times in 16 games, scoring the joint-least amount of goals. However, Eibar have maintained a good defensive record, conceding only 16 goals so far.

To put that into context, only five teams in the division have conceded fewer.

Eibar vs Granada Head-To-Head

The sides have met only eight times before and quite incredibly, Granada have never beaten Eibar.

In fact, the Basque outfit have beaten their Andalusian counterparts in their last six games. Only their first pair of meetings, which came during the 2014-15 season, have ended in draws.

Advertisement

Eibar Form Guide (all competitions): D-D-L-L-D

Granada Form Guide (all competitions): D-W-W-L-W

Eibar vs Granada Team News

Eibar

Los Armeros developed defensive concerns towards the end of last month after centre-back Anaitz Arbilla and left-back Kevin Rodrigues sustained muscle injuries.

Jose Angel, another left-back who has been out since July, is the only long-term absentee.

Injured: Anaitz Arbilla, Kevin Rodrigues, and Jose Angel

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Granada do not have fresh injury concerns, but Neyder Lozano, Victor Diaz, and Fede Vico are all still recovering from long-term injuries.

Advertisement

Centre-back Domingos Duarte is suspended after getting sent off in the last match.

Injured: Neyder Lozano, Victor Diaz, and Fede Vico

Suspended: Domingos Duarte

Unavailable: None

Eibar vs Granada Predicted XI

Eibar (4-2-3-1): Marko Dmitrovic; Alejandro Pozo, Esteban Burgos, Pedro Bigas, Rafa Soares; Edu Exposito, Sergio Alavrez; Damian Kadzior, Pape Diop, Takashi Inui, Kike Garcia.

Granada (4-2-3-1): Rui Silva; Dimitri Foulquier, Jesus Vallejo, German Sanchez, Carlos Neva; Yangel Herrera, Maxime Gonalons; Antonio Puertas, Luis Suarez, Kenedy; Roberto Soldado.

Eibar vs Granada Prediction

Eibar will feel confident ahead of this match given their vastly-superior record against this opponent.

However, Granada are in a good run of form this season with some quality players in their ranks.

This might be the most perfect opportunity to arrest their losing streak against the Basque outfit. We expect an entertaining and high-scoring draw to unfold on Sunday.

Prediction: Eibar 2-2 Granada